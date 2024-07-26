Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Removing the palm tree up a pole could be expensive

Glen Humphries
By Glen Humphries
July 26 2024 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Artist Mike Hewson and his palm tree up the pole at Wollongong Mall .. he said removing it and the related artworks wouldn't be cheap. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Artist Mike Hewson and his palm tree up the pole at Wollongong Mall .. he said removing it and the related artworks wouldn't be cheap. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The artist behind the mall's palm tree up a pole said it could be removed - but it wouldn't be cheap.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Glen Humphries

Glen Humphries

Senior journalist

I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.