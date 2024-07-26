Removing the palm tree up a pole could be expensive

The artist behind the mall's palm tree up a pole said it could be removed - but it wouldn't be cheap.
Wollongong City councillor Dom Figliomeni has tabled a motion for Monday night's meeting to discuss the future of the palm tree and related works at the lower end of the mall - the tree is just part of a larger installation.
Following years of discussion about the artwork, Cr Figliomeni figured it was time to put the issue to rest.
Artist Mike Hewson - who has gone on to create works in Sydney, Melbourne and Auckland - said the council would need to find the money to pay to remove the entire work.
That would mean digging out the anchoring below the palm tree pole and the giant sandstone blocks and bringing in cranes and forklifts.
"I don't know where he's going to raise the money to remove or relocate the artwork," Mr Hewson said. "But I'm sure the public wouldn't want to pay for it."
Mr Hewson said there were basically two options if the council wanted the work out of the mall - remove and relocate it or destroy it.
"You can relocate it, which would be very expensive and you'd probably lose some of the palm trees in the process," he said.
"And part of the councillor's argument was this - 'Oh, we just need to let the palms be palms' - but you would probably destroy a couple of them in the process of moving.
"The cheapest option would be just to demolish the entire thing, but at that point, you've just destroyed a public asset."
With the artwork in place at the mall, Mr Hewson said it wasn't costing the council much to just leave it there.
"If the argument's around money, I can't see the logic because the artwork hasn't had significant maintenance costs," he said.
"The majority of the trees are very happy."
On a visit to the mall on Friday he noted the canopies of the trees were large, a sign the palms were healthy and growing.
Mr Hewson said, while he didn't expect the palm tree up the pole would stoke any controversy at all, it was rare to have people still be talking about a piece of public art years after its installation.
However, he did feel that controversy may be based on a misunderstanding of just how much work was involved.
"I guess the initial narrative was like, there was this artist who was living in New York at the time, he just rolled up and sellotaped this rubbishy palm tree to a pole that he's run off - as if it was that easy," he said.
"In reality, there's a huge amount of hidden infrastructure and structural engineering and planning to sort of hide all of the detail."
In the case of the palm tree, that includes the pole. Despite what some think, it isn't just another light pole in the mall - it was specially engineered to take the weight of the tree but also look like the other light poles.
Also, it's anchored into rock four metres below the mall's paving and there are irrigation tubes running up through the inside of the pole.
He said once people knew the level of work that went onto the palm tree up the pole, their point of view changed.
"I worked for six months last year down in Port Kembla on an engineering project and so I was in Wollongong the whole time," he said.
"You'd go into a shop and eventually someone would find out that you were the guy who did the artwork, and they're like, 'Oh, that bloody thing'.
"But then, as soon as I would explain a little bit and show them images of the process of making it and how complex it was to actually make it happen and that there was a lot of intention behind it, you could immediately see people change their tune on what they thought about the artwork."
