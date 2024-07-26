A night of celebration as the best in business announced Advertising Feature

All the winners at the 2024 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation evening. Picture supplied

This year's Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards was a sparkling spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

The winners exchanged exuberant hugs while cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Tuesday, July 16.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said. "The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception."

The awards are only possible with the support of major sponsors and support sponsors, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, Bx Networking and White Key Marketing.



"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," Mr Loe said.

Mr Loe also thanked The Fraternity Club for the high quality food and service it provided. "Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.



"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment on the evening and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."

Businesses can register for the 2025 Local Business Awards on the website at thebusinessawards.com.au