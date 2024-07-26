Illawarra Mercury

Local Business Awards WinnersAdvertising Feature

Award winners showcase excellenceAdvertising Feature

Taking home the prestigious Business of the Year for 2024 is Smile Team Orthodontics Fairy Meadow.
Businesses across the Illawarra and South Coast were recognised and celebrated at this year's Local Business Awards presentation evening.

The top honour on the night was presented to Smile Team Orthodontics Fairy Meadow, winning the prestigious Business of the Year.

The full list of the 2024 winners are:

Business of the Year

  • Smile Team Orthodontics Fairy Meadow

Business Person of the Year

  • Danny King, Stylish Wardrobes and Showerscreens

Youth Award

  • Jack Scrivener Jones, Newfound Building Solutions

Automotive Services

  • Precision Suspension and Automotive

Bakery/Cake Business

  • Pasticceria Massimo Papa

Beauty Services

  • Cosmetic HQ by Danielle Ryan

Brows & Lashes Services

  • SOUL Brow Studio

Butcher

  • Christians Premium Meats

Cafe

  • The Again & Again Cafe and Restaurant

Dance Studio

  • Your Talent Team

Early Childhood Centre

  • Happy Hearts Academy Early Learning Centre

Education Service

  • Focus Tutoring

Electrical Services

  • Lumos Electrical & Solar

Fashion

  • Millers - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre

Fast Food/Takeaway

  • Kings Kebab & Mexican

Fitness Services

  • Jetts Nowra

Florist

  • Warilla Florist and Classy Baskets

Fruit & Vegetable Shop

  • Mitchell's Market - Warilla Grove Shopping Centre

Hairdresser

  • Broken Glass by Kevin Crane

Health Improvement Services

  • Smile Team Orthodontics Fairy Meadow

Jewellery Store

  • Desiderate

Martial Arts Business

Youth Award winner Jack Scrivener Jones from Newfound Building Solutions. Pictures supplied
  • Gracie Barra Shellharbour

New Business

  • First Nations Removals and Storage

Pet Care

  • VIP Dog Club

Pharmacy

  • Choice Pharmacy Bomaderry

Photography Business

  • Kieara Skie Photography

Professional Services

  • Integrity Strata

Real Estate Agency

  • Rise Property Group

Restaurant

  • Boveda

Service & Trade

  • South Sea Carpentry

Sole Operator

  • Focus Automotive

Specialised Business

  • Bawley Point Linen Hire

Specialised Retail Business

  • thirroul + co
Business Person of the Year went to Danny King from Stylish Wardrobes and Showerscreens.
A night of celebration as the best in business announcedAdvertising Feature

All the winners at the 2024 Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards presentation evening. Picture supplied
This year's Illawarra and South Coast Local Business Awards was a sparkling spectacular that provided a fitting finale to the annual event.

The winners exchanged exuberant hugs while cheers filled the room as they made their way to the stage on Tuesday, July 16.

Awards founder and Precedent Productions managing director Steve Loe said the evening was an exciting culmination to a successful awards program.

"The Local Business Awards recognise the vital role business people play in the lives of their communities," he said. "The presentation evening not only sees the announcement of the category winners but is an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists.

"We had a sell-out crowd that included our finalists, their families and staff, as well as our sponsors and local dignitaries, who helped to present awards to the winners."

There was plenty of excitement as the finalists in each category were announced, complete with images on the big screen, followed by huge cheers as the winners' names were read out and they took to the stage to claim their trophies.

"The winners' speeches are always heartfelt and emotional," Mr Loe said. "This year was no exception."

The awards are only possible with the support of major sponsors and support sponsors, Warilla Grove Shopping Centre, Bx Networking and White Key Marketing.

"Their involvement proves their commitment to their community and the businesses that thrive there," Mr Loe said.

Mr Loe also thanked The Fraternity Club for the high quality food and service it provided. "Thanks to them it was a five-star occasion," he said.

"I would also like to acknowledge the incredible entertainment on the evening and our fabulous MC Paul Hancock who kept the evening flowing smoothly."

Businesses can register for the 2025 Local Business Awards on the website at thebusinessawards.com.au

For more information about the Local Business Awards program, call Precedent Productions on 8363 3333.

