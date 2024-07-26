Wollongong apartment will have you embracing the city lifestyle

Feature Property
Bed 1 | Bath 1 | Car 1
If you're seeking a stylish apartment offering a premium lifestyle position, take a look at this property.
The Continental Pool and Wollongong's acclaimed picture postcard foreshore are within easy walking distance along with Cliff Road eateries, stunning North Beach where you can surf and sunbathe, the celebrated Blue Mile pathway for walking or cycling, as well as the vibrant city centre where you can shop 'til you drop.
The ground floor apartment is just five years young and has been immaculately maintained.
Step inside and discover chic hard-wearing polished concrete floors, a striking galley-style kitchen with custom-built seven seater dining table and a spacious living area.
The generous open plan kitchen/dining/living space connects via glass stacker doors to a wraparound outdoor entertaining area and landscaped perimeter garden.
Amply proportioned, the carpeted bedroom includes full wall mirrored built-in robe and has direct access to the outdoors. There is also a substantial separate study/retreat.
The elegant bathroom is complete with travertine feature tiling and matte black tapware while the convenient hidden European laundry has a built-in cabinetry tub.
This remarkable property also offers an under-building parking space with a storage unit.
