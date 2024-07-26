Small Kiama street could see second large development

A small street just off Kiama's main drag could become very busy with a second large-scale development in the works.
Kiama Council has recently sold off two car parks it owned on Akuna Street, a block behind Terralong Street.
One on the northern side is subject to a $66 million development application from Level 33, for a two-level shopping centre, with a pair of supermarkets and 24 retail spaces, and up to six levels of apartments.
A separate developer had lodged an application for the land directly across the road.
The proposal for that site is for a mixed use development including four commercial premises on the ground floor and 35 apartments above.
The bulk of the apartment mix would be 28 three-bedroom units with the remainder made up of three one-bedders, a two-bed unit and three with four bedrooms.
Two levels of basement parking would be included with a total of 96 spaces.
"Central to the design is the creation of an active street frontage, blending residential development with well-planned associated car parking," the application's statement of environmental effects said.
"This approach not only enhances the visual appeal of the streetscape but also promotes pedestrian activity and interaction, contributing to a vibrant urban environment."
The statement of environmental effects also noted the benefits to housing supply in the area and the economic upsides.
"The introduction of additional residential units will help address housing demand in the locality, offering various living options to accommodate diverse demographics," it stated.
"The inclusion of commercial space will attract new businesses, enhancing the economic vitality of the town centre and providing more options for residents and visitors alike."
A traffic study lodged as part of the development estimated it would create 27 trips in the morning peak and 20 in the evening.
"However, this is definitely an over-estimation since the current site is a public car park with approximate 40 parking spaces, which is expected to generate a certain amount of traffic," the study stated.
"In this regard, the traffic flows generated from the proposed development over existing circumstances is minimal and will clearly not have any unacceptable impact on the existing road network."
A request to vary the height limit has also been lodged because the development would straddle two separate height zones. While the bulk of the site has a 14.3-metre limit, with which the building would comply, there is a small section under an 11-metre restriction, where it does not comply.
"These deviations do not encompass habitable areas or elements that would compromise the scale and character of the area, particularly concerning overshadowing, light penetration, or view obstruction," the variation request stated.
"The fourth floor of the building, compliant with the development standard, is positioned in front of these exceedances, mitigating any potential impacts."
The development application is on public exhibition until August 21.
