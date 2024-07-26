Law backs 'different' Dragons to fire in NRLW season-opener against Titans

St George Illawarra centre Bobbi Law said the Dragons were ready to deliver this year and improve on their seventh-placed finish they recorded in the 2023 NRLW season.
Law, whose 2023 season was cut short by injury has been named in the centres for the Dragons NRLW season-opener against the Titans at WIN Stadium this Sunday.
Keele Browne, Alexis Tauaneai and Sara Sautia have also been named in the 17 after having their 2023 campaigns cut short by injury, while offseason recruit Steph Hancock has been named on the interchange for her first appearance as a Dragon since 2020.
Law said the new-look Dragons were pumped and ready to silence the doubters.
"Look it's very different this year even though most of our squad from last year has returned," she said.
"The inclusions of some of our young girls who had a very successful Tasha Gale season has made a world of difference.
"They have brought a lot of professionalism into the squad and we've done things a bit different this year. We've focused on footy more this year and it's going to pay off come this Sunday.
"Kasey Reh, Bronte Wilson, Charlotte, Basham and Ella Koster are just some of the young girls who have really impressed me this preseason.
"They've been really professional and they're coming off a big season and they've fitted into our team and bought into the culture and I'm really excited to see those girls play at some point this year."
Reh and Wilson will make their NRLW debuts against the Titans, while Basham will start in the second-row for the Dragons.
Koster was not selected due to a shoulder injury.
The Dragons will fancy their chances of recording a round one win considering they've won three of their four games against the Titans.
Although the Titans, who finished third in 2023, have had a win and a loss at WIN Stadium.
Though to add another victory in Wollongong the visitors will have to shut down Dragons fullback Teagan Berry, who has scored eight tries in four games against the Titans.
Law is expecting to face a tough contest but felt this year's Dragons team was better equipped to handle the challenge the Titans will present.
"We had a young squad last year so coming back this season a lot of girls had to do some growing up and maturing on and off the field.
"And they've done that, which is really good and really exciting because it's a whole new look this season for us Dragons girls," Law said.
"Winning more games this year will be our main goal.
"For me personally I just want to play good footy and be all in with the girls, which is one of my main goals.
"I'm very excited for this season. We've all trained really hard. We've had a really good preseason and we're going to show the fans that come Sunday."
The match against the Titans kicks-off at 12pm. It will be followed by the NRL clash between the Dragons and Penrith from 2pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.