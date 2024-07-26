Collegians keen to test their credentials against the Butchers in Thirroul

Collegians are fortunate enough to sit in a position where they still control their own destiny.
Though Collegians coach Peter Hooper knows all too well that his second-placed Dogs need to keep winning to maintain their position in a very tight Illawarrra Rugby League competition ladder.
Collegians are only two competition points ahead of the Thirroul Butchers heading into their round 13 fixture at Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday.
The third-placed Butchers will be playing their third-straight game at home, having downed leaders De La Salle two weeks ago before sharing the points with Wests in round 12 after playing out a hard-fought 10-all draw at Thomas Gibson Park.
Collies have also been in a rich vein of form, having dropped only one-point in their last three outings, when they drew 20-20 with Wests two weeks ago.
Hooper's team's last loss came back on June 9 when beaten 38-16 by league leaders De La Salle, who welcome Wests to Captain Cook Oval on Saturday.
Hooper has been relatively pleased with his team's form of late but stressed Collies would have to up their game to down a very strong Butchers outfit on Saturday.
"I'm really looking forward to it actually. Thirroul is always a really tough challenge for us which I know the players enjoy, as do I," he said.
"We've been okay of late but Thirroul in Thirroul will be a big challenge.
"I have been happy with bits and pieces of our game but we're still building towards the end of the year.
"We are still having too many ball handling problems for my liking but defensively we've been really good the last couple of weeks. It's important we're just as good defensively against Thirroul."
Last year's grand finalists have already played each other twice this season, with reigning premiers Thirroul winning their round two fixture at home 22-12, while Collies got their revenge in round eight when they beat the visiting Butchers 20-8.
"It's a funny old thing in that we had a few blokes out and they had a few blokes out and they got us the first time we played. We won at home the next time we played them so this shapes as a big game," Hopper said.
"We're looking forward to just seeing where we're at.
"We know Thirroul are going to play for 80 minutes. The challenge of that is what we're actually looking forward to. If we put our best foot forward, we think we're going to be pretty competitive.
"I'm just really looking forward to it. I enjoy going out to Thirroul, the atmosphere is great.
"And I know the players are also really looking forward to the challenge. It should be a really good game."
Dapto Canaries play Corrimal Cougars at Dapto Showground in the other round 13 fixture on Saturday.
