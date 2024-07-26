Just add kids: Gerroa's playground upgraded and open for fun

Thinking of enjoying weekend sunshine out of the house and looking for a kid-friendly activity?
Then the revamped playground at Headland Drive, Gerroa might be for you.
Kiama Council has only just finished the upgrade of the facilities near the township's neighbourhood centre.
You'll find a tower for climbing with a rope bridge and slides; swings of all sorts including a nest swing; voice tubes; a noughts and crosses panel; a rocker and balance trail.
A NSW Government grant made the upgrade possible, a council spokesperson said.
It's not the only playground getting a facelift as Hindmarsh Park's multi-million dollar upgrade is progressing.
The playground along the main street is expected to be ready all the fun and games on offer in October.
The major features, including towers, a slide, rope climbs, bridges and inclusive play elements have been installed, as has a new set of swings with the shade canopy.
The upgrade also includes new street furniture, like picnic tables and chairs, as well as bike lockers and a repair station next to the bus stop.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.