Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

'Driving me crazy': Weird noise that helped track down missing Warilla parrot

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
July 27 2024 - 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Residents of Lake Illawarra were left befuddled after hearing a Facebook notification but receiving no message on their phones.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.