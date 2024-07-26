'Driving me crazy': Weird noise that helped track down missing Warilla parrot

Residents of Lake Illawarra were left befuddled after hearing a Facebook notification but receiving no message on their phones.
The culprit? An escaped eclectus parrot named Poppy, who could mimic the Facebook ping, with one resident taking to social media on Wednesday, July 24, to say a parrot at Glenholmes Oval was "driving him crazy".
Poppy's owner Tarra Dawes in Warilla had already begun looking for her lost pet and posting to lost animal groups to aid in her search.
"A man posted on Facebook that there's a red bird down in the trees and she's mimicking the Facebook message noise and it's driving him crazy," she said.
"Everybody just flooded me like this man's found him and I've gone down there and she was there."
Ms Dawes found Poppy in a high tree but was unable to coax her down, with calls to WIRES and the RSPCA providing no solution.
Eventually, help arrived from Fire and Rescue, but were unable to get the truck onto the oval.
"So they got a stick and they poked at her, she got scared, she kind of did a squawk then she flew off into a higher tree," Ms Dawes said.
As time went by Ms Dawes was forced to leave to pick her father up from surgery, but members of the local community helped keep an eye on Poppy until night took hold.
The next day, Ms Dawes returned to the oval with another community member, Ana Mallon and her eclectus parrot, Ketut, only to find Poppy had flown away.
On Thursday afternoon, Mark Galliano heard a bang on a window outside his home.
"It sounded like it was in the window in my son's bedroom ... and I said 'Do you hear that?'," Mr Galliano said.
"There was a magpie up on the power line that runs to our building ... and he's squawking and carrying on.
"I could see something moving on the ground and as I got closer I realised it was Poppy the bird."
After waving the magpie away, Mr Galliano attended to Poppy, who jumped straight onto his hand.
"I think she was buggered from flying and getting harassed," he said.
Giving Poppy some food and water, Mr Galliano rang his daughter who had seen Ms Dawes's Facebook posts and connected the two.
"I nearly cried in a stranger's home," Ms Dawes said of being reconnected with Poppy.
"They [Mr Galliano and his son] were beautiful to her, they brought her in and they helped her, they fed her."
After nearly two full days Poppy was returned home, and the residents of Lake Illawarra stopped accidentally checking their phones.
