Huge public interest as Wollongong skate parks process chugs along

Wollongong's skateboarding community will be hoping the high volume of public comments on the city council's skatepark plans will nudge the process along towards construction.
Almost 800 responded to Wollongong City Council's call for input on the design of skateparks in Wollongong City and Thirroul, the council said.
The message was clear that people wanted the facilities in "high-profile" locations in their communities, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
The feedback for Wollongong and Thirroul produced varying opinions on the respective designs, but both strongly called for both a street skating area and a sunken bowl.
"Our community were clear that they want to make sure council located these new skateparks in high-profile locations which are supported by inclusive amenities," Cr Bradbery said.
"At the same time, we received strong feedback from our skate community pushing for an inclusive design that catered to people of all skill levels and abilities.
"Shade, access to water and good lighting were the top three design elements that our community said council should consider when designing these skateparks.
"People also said that they thought modern skateparks should be visually appealing and culturally reflective of the community in which they reside."
The council has handed the design of the skate parks over to design firm Convic, which will half design the parks before another round of consultation is held.
Site selection is still a work in progress.
"Once we have a design that's at least fifty percent completed, we'll come back to our community for further feedback," the council said.
"This will be an opportunity for us to check in with our community and make sure we're delivering on what you asked for."
After this, the feedback will be used to finalise the designs, which will then be put out for public consultation again before construction can start.
