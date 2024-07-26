Warilla out to return to winning ways against Group Seven premiers Gerringong

A clash against the reigning Group Seven rugby league premiers Gerringong is always a special occasion for Warilla Lake South Gorillas.
But there's added importance to Sunday's clash at Cec Glenholmes Oval for a Gorillas outfit looking to arrest a two-game losing streak.
"We need to get back to winning ways after the last couple of losses," Warilla coach Gavin Walsh said.
"We are in fourth spot at the moment after those two losses and we want to try and get back in the top three heading into the finals."
Injuries and suspensions have again hit Warilla hard with Walsh saying up to nine regular first-graders have missed games at various times during the last month.
The good news for the Gorillas and Walsh is that three of their stars including fullback and co-captain Justin Jones and centre Dane Nelson return for the clash against the Lions.
"We get three quality first graders back on deck and it's the first time we'll probably have 16 or 17 fresh players for about two months, so we're looking forward to that," the coach said.
"We haven't had the opportunity to play Gerringong yet so it's another huge challenge for us.
"They've been the benchmark over the last couple of years so it presents us with another opportunity to see how we go against the big clubs.
"Gerringong just know how to play consistent footy and they're prepared to play 80 minutes every week.
"They play strong, consistent footy all the time. To beat them, you've got to do the same.
"We've been in a lot of games as well. We were up at half time against Shellharbour both times and against Milton as well.
"Even last week, we jumped out of the blocks and scored two tries in 10 minutes but then just kind of clocked off there.
"So we've got to do better with that.
"We've shown we can match it with every team in the comp so far so it's important we continue to fight and stay in games.
"Having more guys available will hopefully make that easier to do. So hopefully we stay in it this weekend and get it done.
"We need a win for a number of reasons."
Though downing the Lions will be easier said than done.
The champions have only lost one game all season, to the undefeated Shellharbour Sharks, and head into the round 15 fixture on the back of a five-game winning run.
Meantime, the other three round 15 games will all be played on Saturday, with Albion Park Oak Flats Eagles battling Kiama Knights at Centenary Field, Jamberoo playing Stingrays at Kevin Walsh Oval and Shellharbour Sharks hosting Nowra-Bomaderry Jets at Ron Costello Oval.
