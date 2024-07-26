Local footy clubs on display for Dragons' NRLW season opener in Wollongong

Local rugby league clubs Port Kembla, Corrimal, and the Shellharbour Stingrays will be on display at WIN Stadium for the Dragons' NRLW season opener against the Titans.
On Sunday, July 28 Stingrays and Cougars all-girls teams will be given the special opportunity of forming the on-field guard of honour, rubbing shoulders with St George Illawarra and Gold Coast players ahead of the clash in, courtesy of Telstra.
Meanwhile, Port Kembla will also be represented by their president Natasha Cain, who will toss the coin ahead of the fixture. A committed volunteer, Cain was crowned as the 'Wollongong Telstra Footy Country Hero', acknowledging her unwavering commitment and dedication to the grassroots club.
"Footy brings communities together," she said ahead of the clash.
"It certainly brings Port Kembla together, the kids come down even on the weekend, this is their safe spot."
Port Kembla juniors were given the session of a lifetime, with Dragons NRLW captain Tara McGrath-West running training at Noel Mulligan Oval on Thursday, July 25.
Ahead of the upcoming clash with the Titans, McGrath-West also handed the club brand new hit shields, tackling bags and other football equipment to help inspire the next generation of NRL and NRLW stars, via the Telstra initiative.
"It means a lot for our Wollongong community to see players like myself, it allows the kids to know that they can make it up to the first grade and their goals are achievable," she said.
Dragons NRLW Captain Tara McGrath training with Port juniors Brooklyn Robinson, Tarneeka Brown and Luca Clifford.
Kickoff for the Dragons match against the Titans on Sunday is 12pm, before the men take on the Panthers at 2pm.
