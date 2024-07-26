'It's been a strange season' but Shoalhaven still dominating Illawarra Rugby

It's been a "strange" Illawarra District Rugby Union season to date for Will Miller and his back-to-back champions Shoalhaven.
Like most other teams, Shoals player-coach Miller has not enjoyed the stop-start nature of this year's competition.
The games lost because of wet weather has been annoying, especially considering teams have also had extra byes, after University pulled out of the first-grade competition.
This has seen some teams play as little as once a month.
This hasn't seemed to affect the unbeaten Shoals, who will be gunning for a 34th straight win when they host Kiama at Shoalhaven Rugby Park on Saturday.
Miller though admitted it has been difficult at times.
"It has been a really strange season. You can't really get a flow on or momentum as you would usually," he said.
"Usually you get like three or four weeks in a row where you'd start going well or whatever and you build that momentum, where now it's sort of you play for a week or two and then you stop for another one or stop for two weeks.
"It's almost like starting again because you can't get the same amount of training that you do in games."
Despite this difficulty the league leaders have won all nine games they've played this season and look odds on to finish first with just four rounds to be played before the finals.
Barring something miraculous, Shoals will be joined in the finals by second-placed Camden, the next best Kiama and fourth-placed Campbelltown.
"I really think that any one of us four can win it on the day," Miller said.
"I don't think anyone is head and shoulders above anyone else this year. We've been lucky at times, especially the first game against Shamrocks.
"It's going to be a good game this weekend. Kiama are a good side.
"I also feel it's going to be a good finals series this year as any of the four teams can win on their day."
In the other round 15 fixtures on Saturday, Bowral will host Shamrocks and Tech Waratahs will battle Campbelltown at Saunders Oval.
