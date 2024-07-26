The Mount Pleasant siblings repping the Olympics - 17,000km away from Paris

Despite being nearly 17,000 kilometres away brother and sister duo eight-year-old Xavier and 10-year-old Macey Guevara have found a way to get into the Olympic spirit.
The Pleasant Heights Public School students have decorated their home with the flags of some of the nations competing, set up their very own light-up Olympic rings and will use the footpath in front of their home to chalk up the medal tally throughout the games.
"We did this to the garden to celebrate the Olympics," Macey said.
"We love celebrating things and we love how people just get together like this and we love sport."
During the FIFA Women's World Cup of football, the siblings decked their front yard out in support of the Matildas.
The two used hoola hoops bought at a $2 store for their version of the Olympic rings and, with some adult supervision, attached lights as well.
Planning to watch as much of the Olympics as they can (although their parents aren't "biggies on staying up late"), they are especially excited to watch the new addition of breakdancing to the Olympics.
"I'm excited for basketball, swimming, breakdancing ... we do hip hop at Street Beats so very excited," Xavier said.
The most popular athletes in the household currently are American basketballers Stephen Curry and Lebron James, the Matilda's Sam Kerr and Wollongong hurdler Sarah Carli who Macey calls her "hero".
"I met her at Beaton Park when she was training for the hurdles at the Olympics," she said.
"She was awesome and encouraged me to run."
Their school at Mount Pleasant is also getting into the games with each class choosing a different country from the Olympics to represent in a Mini Olympics.
Macey has been learning about all the foods of Italy and the Leaning Tower of Pisa while Xavier has been exploring why Canadian money has bears on it.
Not a biggie on staying up late?
