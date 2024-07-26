Get along to WIN and help build Fortress Wollongong

A double-header - at WIN Stadium - on a Sunday sounds the goods.
Now, we just need two final wishes to be fulfilled: two wins (obviously) and ... fine weather.
The most picturesque ground in the business can end up being pretty bleak during a losing streak in the winter. But this season losing hasn't been an issue in the Gong.
Here's hoping the Dragons, celebrating 25 years of the joint venture with all sorts of familiar faces, can get to revel in the sunshine.
And with a 100 per cent record at the seaside venue, the Dragons are pumped. Just ask Jack de Belin.
There's all sorts of action elsewhere - especially on Saturday. If you can't get there, let Jordan Warren and Agron Latifi keep you informed on our app, or on our website this weekend.
