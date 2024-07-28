Wolves junior Mcfarlane to embark on Australia Cup journey with Hume City

Former Wollongong Wolves player Fletcher Mcfarlane is set to embark on a wild journey with his current club - Hume City in the Victorian NPL - in the Australia Cup round of 32.
The 23-year-old - who joined Hume at the beginning of the season - has been instrumental in the side's efforts both in the league and the Cup. The Sydney FC Academy graduate shines alongside some big names, including Wollongong-born Josh Bingham and former EPL player, Lloyd Isgrove.
Mcfarlane and his teammates will travel early next week to take part in the national stage of the Australia Cup in a round of 32 away clash against Darwin Hearts, which is set to be quite the road trip.
Part of the draw card for semi-pro teams in joining the Australia Cup is the potential to face a professional A-League side or failing that, getting to go on a road trip, as Mcfarlane explained.
"We were all hoping for an away trip when the draw was happening," Mcfarlane said.
"So when we got drawn and us and Darwin were the last two teams, we were praying that we were away, so that was cool. The only tough this for us is that we've got to fly out and we get there at about one in the morning on Monday night, and then we've got to basically sleep and recover.
"But it's OK. We're all excited. We're a good group of boys, and we're really excited to get up there and win."
Hume's best showing at an Australia Cup was a semi-final appearance back in 2015, and the club will look to progress past the round of 32 stage for the fifth time in the 10-year history of the competition.
Mcfarlane said the club had enjoyed a overhaul midway through the domestic Victorian NPL season. Led by former Besiktas and Turkish international Ersum Gulum as club president, the team currently sits third on the table, and are on the hunt for silverware.
In 2024, City has also recorded their most ever posts in a season, and Mcfarlane has been key to the success.
"I have stayed injury free for the majority, which is a good thing," he said.
"I've been playing in a range of positions. Left-back, right-back, centre-back, and of course my usual position, midfield. We've got a very high quality group of players. On a personal level, I'm happy I'm playing each week. I've been fairly important to the team, so I'm happy to play my part.
"[For me] a National Second Tier is probably a realistic goal [for my future]. It's very hard to get back into an A-League team system once you're out of it for a few years. But I'll never say never. I just take each season as it comes and try to improve."
Mcfarlane - who got his first grade opportunity with Luke Wilkshire when he was coach at the Wolves - said he still keeps Wollongong close to his heart.
"My whole family is in Wollongong. I come home every year in the off-season and I see my parents and friends. I still catch up with a lot of the boys at the Wolves, and speak to them frequently."
