Cult bakery Millers' expands with new North Wollongong warehouse

It's out with the old compact ovens and in with the top-rung commercial ones as homegrown success story Millers' Local Bakehouse opens a warehouse in North Wollongong.
This functional new baking hub in Ralph Black Drive means more bread, croissants and sweet treats for the artisan bakery's Bulli and Wollongong shops, where early-bird customers regularly queue for 40 minutes so they don't miss out.
"Up until three weeks ago, we were baking out of small ovens called Rofco ovens and they were only allowing us to put in nine loaves at a time," owner Emma Huber said.
"So on a Saturday, we'd easily sell 100 loaves but sell out, and people would be getting upset with us that we didn't have more.
"And it was also really stressful for my staff trying to use these ovens that were basically not fit for purpose."
The new bulk-bake kitchen with its premium MIWE Condo ovens produces the same delicious and handmade baked goods, Huber said - just more of it.
"It's as hands-on and individually made as it ever was," she said.
"It just means we can make more of the products that people seem to be really enjoying.
"I would still love to sell out, but hopefully later in the day."
Devotees can buy from the North Wollongong outlet of a Friday, with more days to come, while the other two stores have added Sunday to their opening days.
Millers' quickly reached cult status after opening out the back of Goodies Coffee in May 2019, following the closure of Huber's popular cafe Sandygoodwich at the same site.
When customers started forming long queues outside the cafe, she moved to larger premises in Bulli.
Where she went, the crowds followed and in December 2023 she unveiled a second shopfront on Kembla Street in a bid to meet growing demand for her fresh food.
She puts its mass appeal, which still floors and humbles her, down to slow preparation and high-quality ingredients.
"With something like bread, I know you can get a loaf of bread for a fraction of the price of what it is we make ours for," Huber said.
"But ours is handmade over three days, with good-quality flour, and it ferments slowly so when it says it's sourdough, it actually is sourdough. There's nothing added to it to make it taste like sourdough.
"It breaks down in your stomach differently, and it provides you with so much more nutrition.
"And that goes for our pastries as well, with free-range eggs, or real sugar and real butter."
For Huber, the best part of her rapid expansion is her newfound ability to employ and train more staff.
Currently, her business employs 15 workers across the three sites, and she hopes to take on more.
"So often we couldn't take on more and they end up leaving and going to Sydney or Melbourne, and we lose the opportunity to train some great staff," she said.
"So to me, it's a great opportunity for us to be able to give back to the local area.
"It just means we can provide jobs and product and keep the money and the skills in the Illawarra."
On launch day at the new commercial kitchen space, Huber stood back and took a moment to take it all in.
"Every now and again, I'm just like, 'Oh my gosh, I can't believe this is something that we've built'.
"The whole team came together, doing what it is that they do, and managed to create this amazing space.
"And that is super cool."
It's still the almond croissants, Huber said, followed by the cheese and onion croissants, which recently almost pipped the almond variety as the bakery's monthly best-seller.
She said country loaves, which are sourdough, are also doing really well, as is the filled brioche, particularly when it has lemon curd in it.
Something Huber has been happy to see gain a fan base after a slow start is the frangipani tarts.
"Because it was my favourite, I wanted people to enjoy it, so if people asked me what's your favourite, I always said that and it's doing well now," she said.
"It's a rye shortcrust and we usually fill it with a hazelnut frangipani, dark chocolate paste and pear.
"And it reflects the main thing that I love about baking, which is that it can be truly seasonal. And so we'll fill it with whichever fruit is at its best."
Really good butter.
They're complicated to make, Huber says, and the dough must have the right amount of fat in it, "almost like a brioche dough".
"Then you roll that really, really thin. In between the layers of the dough, there's a layer of butter. You get butter, pastry, butter, pastry, butter, pastry," she said.
While the yeast (she uses a mix of sour dough and conventional yeasts) helps it to rise, so does the water in the butter which turns to steam and "pushes up the layer above".
What does she put on a croissant that she's eating?
More butter (it's an Australian, hand-churned small batch butter from Pepe Sayer) and berry jam.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.