Meet the Wollongong theatre star playing Jesus in iconic rock opera

A theatre kid turned Broadway-at-sea star has returned to Wollongong after three years abroad to play Jesus.
Not long after stepping off the plane, Sam Hamilton was in rehearsal for a slick local production of legendary rock opera Jesus Christ Superstar, belting out Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic ballads and getting lifted five metres into the air on a cross.
The show by Wollongong not-for-profit So Popera opened at the IPAC on Friday night to a full house and rousing applause after eight weeks of run-throughs.
Hamilton is living in Sydney following lengthy stints at Universal Studios in Beijing and a Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever aboard the Royal Caribbean.
The 25-year-old, who studied musical theatre at NIDA after attending TIGS and Wollongong High School of the Performing Arts, cut his teeth in musical theatre at So Popera as a child.
So when the veteran of five Jesus Christ Superstar shows saw the company's casting call, he immediately threw his hat in the ring.
"Jesus is a role I've always aspired to play and I've worked with So Popera before and they put on the best shows, so I thought It would be nice to come back and perform in my home town for the first time in years," he said.
He said playing Jesus had been one of the most demanding roles of his career so far and a "great challenge".
"So many great people have played the role," he said, "that finding my own way through it and how I can bring a bit of me to it has been such an utter joy."
One of the most jaw-dropping moments in the show happens during a scene depicting the crucifixion of Jesus.
"I get flown up on the cross, five metres off the ground," Hamilton said.
"It's really exhilarating and not as scary as it looks. Definitely the best view in the theatre."
Amy Copeland, co-founder of the company and the show's director, said the company was extremely proud of these "human-flying moments requiring a lot of automation and harnessing".
"It's one of those real spectacle moments that kind of takes your breath away a little," she said.
The arena-worthy stunt came courtesy of PA People, which allowed So Popera to trial a new Movecat motion-control motor that can lift 150kg at high speeds.
"When Lady Gaga flew into the Super Bowl, and Pink's flying around the stadiums during her tours, it's a similar kind of set-up," she said.
"We've used different motors in the past, but this is the first time this style of motor has been used in any theater in the country."
A bucket-list goal for So Popera for a number of years, Jesus Christ Superstar has been given the Rent treatment by Copeland and the company.
"There's so many different variations of the show you can do in terms of its aesthetic," she said.
"You can either go super traditional, robes and sandals, or you can sort of put your own spin on it, which is what we've done.
"We've injected a bit of a Rent vibe, with '90s grunge costuming and Jesus in an orange jumpsuit when he's arrested.
"There's more of this era so people can relate to the story a bit more.
"I'm not an overly religious person, but I feel I find the content of the show incredibly moving and and a story that needs to be told."
On top of compelling storytelling, Copeland said the talented cast had made the show well worth the price of admission.
"Sam Hamilton has just blown us away, he sounds exactly like John Farnham in the best of ways," she said.
"Kai Rule is a local superstar, one of those performers who transcends any kind of normal vocal range and will just knock people over in the first two seconds of the show as Judas.
"Talia Sigsworth has been in the theatre scene since she was a small child and is absolutely stunning as Mary Magdalene.
"She's she's got an ethereal voice of the angels, so her rendition of 'I Don't Know How to Love Him' is a complete showstopper.
"And in the theatre community, everybody knows Dan Kenyon (playing Pontius Pilate).
"He is one of those powerhouse, big classical vocalists who just commands your attention every time he's on stage."
Jesus Christ Superstar will be at the IPAC until August 3. Tickets available here.
So Popera was founded in 2007 by University of Wollongong students looking for a platform to perform original works, before being relaunched in 2011 by the Copeland family.
"We took it on as our baby," Amy Copeland said.
"Every person is a volunteer, and we have put the company into a position of trying to bridge the gap between community and professional theatre."
Industry professionals in sound, lighting and automation mentor performers and stage crew who have ambitions of breaking into show business.
The company's proudest achievement has been its ability to take on Year 11 and 12 students studying VET Entertainment, giving them hands-on experience in theatre.
"We train them up and and give them the skills and the tools to eventually pursue this as a career and and its goes towards their HSE mark," Copeland said.
"A lot of our students that have come through us are now working professionally in the industry, which is an incredibly proud thing for us."
