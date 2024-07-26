Five-star Wolves consolidate finals spot with Sydney FC demolition job

Wollongong Wolves has picked up another crucial three points en route to a potential finals football berth by smashing Sydney FC Academy 5-1.
With five games left in the season and with teams breathing down their necks below them in the finals race, the Wolves needed all three points against the Sky Blues and that is what they got at Rockdale Ilinden Sports Centre on Friday, July 26.
The win sees David Carney's side rise to fifth place momentarily. They will keep that spot if Marconi can defeat Sydney United on Saturday.
Takumi Ofuka marked his return to the starting side with a goal, whilst Wolves skipper Lachlan Scott also netted a double against the National Premier League NSW Men's bottom-placed side. Sydney scored late, before Jake Trew and Chris McStay confirmed the five-star performance.
Sebastian Hernandez unleashed the Wolves' first shot inside 13 minutes from outside the area, which was held by Sydney FC goalkeeper - Stanwell Park's own - Gus Hoefsloot.
Chris McStay was energetic in midfield early, and some good work saw him play in Ofuka in on goal, with the no.7 letting off an effort on goal, which forced Hoefsloot into a relatively tame diving save.
With his 12th goal of the season, Ofuka opened the scoring for the Wolves in the 22nd minute. Hoefsloot originally saved a Samuel Riak effort, but he could do nothing about a Wolves opener from Ofuka just a minute later.
It was great work down the right from Yagoub Mustafa, who run to the byline and cut the ball back to the Wolves' top goalscorer this season in Ofuka, who made no mistake to make it 1-0.
The Sky Blues looked to hit back immediately, and Wataru Kamijo found room inside the box and shot, but couldn't get the ball through a compact Wolves defence.
Hoefsloot recorded another save - this time off McStay - after a lightning Wolves counter. Sydney were struggling with the trickery of Ofuka in particular after the first half hour.
One of Sydney's bright sparks and A-Leaguers of the future Mitch Glasson nearly caught out Wolves goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic to draw his team level.
It was a great ball over the top from Blake Bolwell to find Glasson, who chipped the Wolves goalie. However the ball went over the bar.
This time Ofuka turned provider, who shot at Hoefsloot, with the goalkeeper unable to stop the Wolves captain Scott from following up to pick up the scraps to make it 2-0 after 32 minutes.
Just as the half was drawing to a close, Glasson forced Janjetovic to scramble with a shot from distance, with the ball going just wide of the post. The score was 2-0 going into the break.
There was no change to the form as the teams returned to the field for the second half, with Scott nabbing his second of the night.
Darcy Madden delivered pin-point cross from the left onto the head of the captain, and he guided the ball into the net to see the game all but done at 3-0.
The young Sydney side did show flashes throughout the night, and nearly scored after the Wolves' third when Jacob Brazete forced Janjetovic into a simple - but needed - save.
Trew was a second half substitute and could have made it four for the Wolves on the night and grabbed his fifth of the season, but smashed a shot wide after a horror error in the Sydney FC backline which allowed the no.9 through on goal.
The home team improved a lot as the match drew to a close, and were rewarded with a goal in the 81st minute to make it 3-1.
It was substitute Namory Conde who made the goal happen, after he was not closed down by the Wolves defence from the right. A heavy deflection off Banri Kanaizumi bamboozled Janjetovic, and the ball squeezed into the near post to ruin the Wolves' clean sheet.
Trew restored the three-goal buffer just shortly after however. McStay had an initial strike, which Hoefsloot couldn't hold, and Trew scored from the follow up.
Then after trying and trying again, McStay finally had his goal for 5-1. He was shooting from distance all night, and in the 90th minute, one found the back of the net. The Wolves picked up a deserved three points, winning 5-1 in the end.
The Wolves will be back at home next week on Sunday, August 4 against leaders Rockdale at WIN Stadium as they continue their push for finals. Kickoff for the match is 3pm.
