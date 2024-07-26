Hate squad called in over Gwynneville mosque vandalism

Today we report on a disturbing series of vandalism attacks on the Omar Mosque construction site in Gwynneville.
Nadine Morton spoke to heavy-hearted mosque committee member Hussein Salem as the NSW Police hate crimes unit launched an investigation into the property damage.
We also asked the artist behind Crown Street Mall's 'palm tree up a pole' for his thoughts on the potential removal of his public art installation. Glen Humphries has that story below.
And Ben Langford looks into the cause of water quality issues in the Royal National Park as the government releases its ecological "scorecard" results.
