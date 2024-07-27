Glitz and glamour as Illawarra Police Charity Ball returns to region

Sequins dazzled in the moonlight, bow ties were firmly in place and guests arrival was one like no other, the Illawarra Police Charity Ball is back.
Almost 300 people flocked to UOW's Great Hall on Friday, July 26, with glasses of champagne, highway patrol cars and motorbikes, mounted police officers and the NSW Police Band making for a spectacular entrance.
Police officers, business and community members were among the guests, so too was former Warilla cop and detective Karen Webb.
The now NSW Police Commissioner worked in the Lake Illawarra Police District in the late 1990s, not long after the Arkell murder.
The long-running ball made a return after a three-year COVID enforced hiatus, and all funds raised go back to charity, including 80 per cent to the Multicultural Communities Council of Illawarra and 20 per cent NSW Police Legacy.
"It real close to my heart," Commissioner Webb said of the charity partnerships.
"It's always a really nice opportunity to have some time out from work ... it's a night to say thank you to the community for supporting us."
As guests enjoyed a three course meal, the police band played and silent and live auctions were held to raise more for charity.
Illawarra's Fire and Rescue NSW crews threw their support behind the ball, offering up a 'money can't buy' auction prize of an experience to be lifted high into the sky in the ladder platform of a bronto fire truck.
The chance to visit PolAir's Bankstown base and have a fly over Sydney Harbour in a police helicopter was another prize.
Southern Region Commander Joe Cassar was among three assistant commissioners and seven superintendents to attend the ball.
"It's bringing our business people, our community members and our police together, sure to raise money, but it's a real good opportunity to socialise," he said.
Commissioner Webb stayed in the Illawarra two nights so she could attend the ball, hold meetings and talk to officers during station visits.
She told the Mercury it was wonderful to be back and she'd done two walks to take in the scenery.
"It's just gorgeous, part of my heart's still here in the Illawarra, I still have a connection to it," she said .
The police ball has raised almost $400,000 raised for charities since it began in 1985.
