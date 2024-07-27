Bojlevski son at the heart of Primbee drug house jailed 3 years on from raids

A Primbee kingpin's "cool lifestyle" came to an end after investigators seized drugs, luxury cars and tens and thousands in cash tucked away in underwear drawers in his family home.
Daniel Bojlevski, 31, faced Wollongong District Court for sentencing on Friday, three years after he was thrown into a jail cell alongside his father, Robert Bojlevski, on September 3, 2021.
Judge Andrew Haesler lauded Bojlevski's positive steps towards rehabilitating his drug and gambling addictions, adding that returning to custody would compromise his "good work".
Defence barrister Troy Edwards said going back in would be "crushing" for Daniel, who is now employed and a stepfather, however the judge ultimately "could not accept that".
His crimes were labelled so serious that they justified three years and nine months jail.
Investigators had been zeroing in on the father-son duo and a number of associates since December 2020, with their lucrative drug trade having tentacles across the Illawarra and Sydney.
Daniel, 29, lived with his father Robert and mother, Janette Marsh, at their Lakeview Parade home.
Detectives raided the address and seized thousands in cash, 1.264 kilograms of cannabis and two luxury cars, resulting in Daniel and Robert's arrest.
"F--k. They've been watching for a while huh?" Robert, 52, was recorded saying to his son in a jail cell.
"You had a fair bit of grass at home," Daniel replied.
"Big f---ing deal," Robert said.
Daniel was caught peddling at least 116 grams of cocaine across four separate occasions, with evidence revealing he coordinated deals and managed his "willing apprentice" Morgan Swift who acted as a courier.
"Do you reckon all her friends are going to think I'm a sick c--- giving this straight off the brick?," Daniel told Swift on the way to a Warilla address where he supplied coke to a woman in January 2021.
The pair delivered 85 grams of the drug to another customer's letterbox the next morning.
Daniel was pulled over after making an illegal U-turn in Kogarah in May 2021, with police finding $66,850 in drugs profits inside the Jaguar SUV he was driving.
He told officers the cash was loaned to him by an Illawarra pub licensee to fund hiring a boat for a birthday party.
The father-son duo spent months behind bars before being granted Supreme Court bail, with the younger Bojlevski released in December 2022 with a high-stakes $1 million surety hanging over his head.
Robert learnt his fate in October 2023 after he admitted to supplying an indictable amount of drugs - being 2.8 kilograms of cannabis - supplying a small amount of drugs, and dealing with the proceeds of crime.
The magistrate found his seven months already served was punishment enough.
As for Swift, he was jailed in August 2023 for three years and six months.
Judge Haesler noted Daniel was somewhat enjoyed the "cool lifestyle" his drug operation brought him, but that his previous 16 months in jail "scared the hell out of him".
With time already served, Daniel will be released on parole in February 2025.
