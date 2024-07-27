A trio of inspiring Illawarra stories for your Sunday morning

Fairy Meadow woman Margaret Tougher first appeared in the newspaper when she was 15 years old, when she was a part of the momentous 1952 royal visit where the young Queen Elizabeth came to Wollongong for the first time.
Mrs Tougher died on July 23 - and her son Glenn made good on a promise he made to his dad on his deathbed, that he'd call up the Mercury to highlight his mum's quiet life of community service.
We were so pleased to be able to tell her story one last time, and have included some wonderful archival video from royal event, and pictures of her with the young monarch.
Another inspiring local you can read about today is young UOW PhD student Kiarn Roughley, whose cancer diagnosis as a teenager set him down the path of medical research.
With preparations underway for the annual Relay For Life, to be held in October, Mr Roughley has been announced as the event's ambassador.
Meantime Olympic fever is at full pitch for the sport-loving Mount Pleasant Guevara household, who have been featured in our pages numerous times for their excellent efforts at decorating their front yard during major sporting events, like the 2022 UCI World Championships and last year's World Cup.
This week, they've amped up their Pleasant Height Public School classmates - many of whom walk past the house going to and from school - with light-up Olympic rings, a torch cauldron and flags of many nations as the Paris events kick off.
Scroll down to find plenty more great local stories.
Thanks for reading,
The Illawarra Mercury team
