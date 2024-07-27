How the Dragons plan to down Penrith and maintain perfect Wollongong recrod

St George Illawarra's perfect record in Wollongong this season goes on the line on Sunday when the Dragons take on NRL premiers Penrith at WIN Stadium.
For Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan the clash against the Panthers comes at an important time for his semifinal chasing team.
The Dragons sit in ninth-spot after a last-start win in Brisbane against the Broncos two weeks ago.
It doesn't get any easier for Flanagan's team who play the competition leaders Melbourne Storm after their clash against a Panthers outfit chasing their fourth grand final win in as many years.
"It's a tough period but also an important time for us," Flanagan said.
"The team's made a lot of improvement and taken a lot of steps, and now we get to test it against three quality teams back to back to back.
"We need to play well. We got the Broncos job done without Origin players.....they had a few out, we had a few out.
"So we've got that job done now and we have another big test over the next two weeks."
St George Illawarra beat the Panthers in Penrith earlier this year when both teams were missing a number of stars to Origin duty.
Penrith were also without Nathan Cleary but the gun halfback will be back for the clash in Wollongong.
"He's a quality player without a doubt. They've got some quality players in their team, he's not the only one so we need to be on our game. We're looking forward to the challenge," Flanagan said.
"We need to tackle really well and defend well.
"We need to make our tackles and value possession. The fundamentals of any game of football needs to be on against one of the better teams.
"So tomorrow that needs to be our priority, value possession and tackle well."
Meantime Flanagan admitted the Dragons had spoken to Newcastle prop Daniel Saifiti, who has been asked by the Knights to explore his options despite having two seasons left on his contract.
Saifiti admits he has been tempted by an approach from St George Illawarra, with the 28-year-old former NSW Origin representative confirming he was impressed with both their sales pitch and their progress this season under experienced coach Shane Flanagan.
"It went well," he told ACM.
"I definitely feel like the Dragons could be a good option for me at this stage in my career. I'm 28, turning 29 next year, so I'm not getting any younger. But I've still got two years here and I'm not in any rush."
Flanagan said Saifiti was one of a number of players the Dragons were talking to.
"There's a lot of players we meet with and discuss possibly coming to our club......but we want good players at this club and he fits the bill," he said.
The Dragons clash against the Panthers at 2pm follows the NRLW clash between St George Illawarra and Titans from 12pm.
