Young Dragons team excites Soward ahead of NRLW season opener against Titans

St George Illawarra NRLW head coach Jamie Soward likes what he sees of his young team heading into their season-opener against the Titans at a sold out WIN Stadium on Sunday.
"I think it's an exciting team. We've got a lot of experience within the girls that were here last year in the program and we've got some young females coming through the pathways with the Illawarra Steelers," he said.
'It's a huge opportunity in front of a sell-out crowd. I think it is the first time since 2007 since we've had a sell-out crowd here at WIN, and the girls are extremely excited."
Maatuleio Fotu-Moala, Kasey Reh and Bronte Wilson will become NRLW Dragons No 85, No 86 and No 87 respectively when they make their debuts against the Titans in Wollongong.
All three come with big wraps, especially Western Suburbs Red Devils junior Reh, who captained the Steelers to an impressive Grand Final win and took home Player of the Series honours in the process.
The 18-year-old was then rewarded with selection for Under 19s Country before skippering the Under 19s Blues to State of Origin victory.
Soward was a big fan of Reh but stressed the trio deserved to be selected to make their debuts against the Titans.
"[Kasey] deserves all the wraps. She's a fantastic person and someone who we really love having around our club and she's earned her opportunity, as has Bronte Wilson, as has Maatuleio Fotu-Moala," he said.
"All those debutants, I don't give those jerseys out lightly, for us you have to earn your way into the team.
"I know the older girls are really appreciative of the hard work that those young girls have done and we're looking forward to watching them play."
Soward was also excited to see his gun fullback Teagan Berry have another stand out season.
Berry, who has scored eight tries in four games against the Titans, was a revelation for the Dragons last year, claiming the coveted RLPA's Players' Champion award after finishing with a league-high 11 tries and five try assists while averaging more than 200 run metres a game.
"Teagan is a leader within our group," Soward said.
"She's undertaken a preseason where she's had to work harder on all sides and all aspects of her game because she knows she's going to be a target.
"I wouldn't trade her for anyone else, she's a special person and what she had last year for our team in terms of her involvement was important. We need to make sure we match that energy for her."
Soward added it was also important that the Dragons improved on some areas which cost them a spot in the finals.
"Our defence needs to be better. We understand that and we have worked hard on that," he said.
"Everyone's aiming for the top four.
"I think, as cliche as it sounds, you want to try and go week by week and with it being such a short competition, still nine rounds, getting off to a fast start is going to be important.
"We've got a really tough draw the opening month playing three out of the top four from last year but the challenge is there for us to go out and hopefully perform well, starting with the Titans.
"They're a great side. They are grand finalists from last year. They've got quality all over the park.
"There are some fantastic rep players there and they're going to be really strong through the middle and they've got some strong outside backs.
"For us, the girls are really excited about their home ground and the sell-out and we're looking forward to everyone getting here early and supporting us to hopefully kick-off our season with a win."
