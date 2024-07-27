Five-class Thirroul too good for Illawarra Rugby League rivals Collegians

The fight for top spot in the Illawarra Rugby League competition is alive and well after Thirroul and Wests recorded big wins on Saturday.
The Butchers leapfrogged Collegians into second spot on for and against after a clinical 36-4 win over the Dogs at Thomas Gibson Park.
Thirroul and Collegians are now on 16 competition points, just two points behind De La Salle, who were comprehensively beaten 34-6 by the visiting Western Suburbs Devils at Captain Cook Oval on Saturday.
Wests are now in fourth-spot with 14 points, though the Devils and De La Salle have a game in hand to play on the other four clubs who have each played 13 games.
The Mercury was at Thomas Gibson Park to watch the home side Thirroul put on a clinic against the outclassed Collies.
The Butchers never looked like losing after heading to the halftime sheds with a 20-nil lead.
Thirroul actually led 36-0 late in the game and looked like they would keep the visitors scoreless only for substitute back Toby Rumble to pick up a loose ball and run 80 metres untouched to score a try with just three minutes remaining.
Thirroul coach Jarrod Costello said that was one of the Butchers best performances all season.
"Really happy with that but actually a little disappointed to concede that last try where our kick-chase was poor but apart from that I thought we were really good today. The boys were on from the start," he said.
Costello was spot on with the Butchers racing to a 6-0 lead after just six minutes courtesy of a try to Hayden Crosland which was converted by Josh Martin.
Thirroul centre Jye Patterson then crossed for his first of two tries for the match before clever five-eighth Jarrod Doyle also scored his first of two tries for the match to guide the home side to a 20-0 halftime lead.
Thirroul, with Boyle running the show, were just as ruthless in the second half, crossing for three tries to Patterson, Boyle and Sione Afemui, before Collegians finally found some joy.
"It really was a great performance by us," Costello said.
"The conditions weren't great last week but we felt like we let ourselves down against Wests.
"We pride ourselves on winning out here at Thirroul so the guys were determined to play well and get the start right and sort of be more dominant through the middle, which we were."
The coach added the win was extra pleasing considering how close the competition is.
"Every win is important and it's tight so we had to get that one done today. I'm really pleased with the guys' efforts but we need to back that up. We have got Dapto two weeks in a row and they're really close to us on the table.
"We've got a big couple of weeks coming up so we'll enjoy this but take those positives and build on it next week."
Having picked up five from a possible six points in their three home games against De La Salle, Wests and Collegians, Thirroul is now looking to win away from home before returning to play the Canaries at Thomas Gibson Park in two weeks time.
"We wanted six points out of six but we ended up with five, but we're really happy with the guys' efforts," Costello said.
"I thought our middles were really good.
"Jarrod Boyle was really good and it was probably the best game Brad Dietz has played for us so far.
"I thought Tyrell [Fuimaono] was outstanding in the middle and [Jye] Patterson was also really good. We had a lot of real key contributors across the park, which was really nice."
Meantime Dapto Canaries beat Corrimal Cougars 44-22 in the other round 13 fixture on Saturday at Dapto Showground.
