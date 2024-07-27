Shoalhaven wins again while Campbelltown wrack up another big scoreline

Campbelltown Harlequins have gone on another scoring rampage, this time hammering Tech Waratahs 73-7 at Saunders Oval on Saturday.
It is the second game running that the Harlequins recorded a massive Illawarra District Rugby Union win, having beaten the hapless Wollongong Vikings 110-0 last week.
The Adam Choice-coached Harlequins have now scored 183 points and conceded only seven points in their past two games.
They scored 11 tries to one in their latest win over the Tahs.
Joseph Mar had another field day, contributing 28 points on his own thanks to two tries and nine successful conversions.
Elijah Sa also bagged a double, with tries also to Penimapa Tuitupou, Anthony Tyrell, Semi Valemei, Aidan Tuilaepa, Ken Sio, Kirwan Tufuga and Anthony Moataane.
Stephen Schwenke scored the try for Tech Waratahs, with Tyla O'brien adding the two points.
Though the pick of round 15 fixtures on Saturday occurred at Shoalhaven Rugby Park.
As expected the home side Shoalhaven won but they were pushed all the way by a gallant Kiama Cows outfit before prevailing in a 29-17 victory.
Joey Nelson, Angus Templeton, Keiran Brandon, George Miller and Jack Watts crossed for tries for Shoalhaven, while Keiran Brandon kicked two conversions.
Kiama's tryscorers were Simiki Lufe and Mark Asquith, with Robert Siteine kicking two conversions and one penalty goal.
Shoalhaven have now won 34 games on the bounce, with their last defeat coming almost two years earlier, when beaten by Avondale on July 29, 2022.
It was also a good day for Shamrocks on Saturday, with the Woonona-based club recording a hard-fought 29-21 win over the Bowral Blacks.
The win in Bowral was the Shamrocks third on the trot, following victories over Wollongong Vikings and the Tech Waratahs.
The latest triumph for the Paul Ridgway-coached outfit came after the Shamrocks scored four tries to Bowral's three five-pointers.
Benjamin Stewart, Jordan Stalker, Xavier Mcdevitt and Thomas Ah Tong found the tryline for Shamrocks, with Ryan Schoupp kicking three conversions and one penalty goal.
Bowral's points came from tries to Jarrod Cook, Daniel Mcgee and Joel Manton, as well as three conversions to Jack Philip.
