Big IPL wins for Eagles and Wollongong United, but Olympic has the advantage

Albion Park, Wollongong Olympic, and Wollongong United all picked up crucial wins in the race for the Illawarra Premier League title on Saturday, July 27.
The White Eagles beat Helensburgh 6-1, a Rick Goodchild hat-trick helped Olympic to a comprehensive 5-0 win against Shellharbour, whilst United negotiated Port Kembla 3-1.
APWE's win sees them go temporarily top of the IPL with five games remaining, however Matt Bailey's Olympic can leapfrog them to go outright first, should they beat Tarrawanna in their catch-up game at PCYC on Sunday, July 28.
Looking at the table after Saturday results, Albion Park are top on 37 points, Olympic are in second on 36 (with a game in hand), Coniston are now third after a 1-1 draw against Corrimal on 36 points, whilst United are fourth on 33 points (with a game in hand). Cringila rounds out the top five, on 28 points.
Other results in round 19 of the IPL included Bulli beating South Coast United 4-2, and the Lions and the Blueys playing out a 1-1 draw.
The win for the Eagles against the Thistle sets up a mouthwatering fixture next week against Olympic on Sunday, August 4. The George Antoniou-coached Park blew the same opposition out of the water earlier this month with a 4-0 win.
Against Burgh, APWE had six different goalscorers, with Stefan Dimoski, Liam Wille, Riku Amakawa, Hamish Lamberton, Brendan Fordham, and Tory Musumeci all finding the net.
The White Eagles coach said his team had an incredibly tough last five games to end the regular season, and that the Olympic game would be yet another test of their credentials as they look to claim back-to-back league championships.
"We're looking no further than Olympic," Antoniou said.
"Obviously it will be a very tough game. They're a well organised team that are very well coached. So it'll be tough.
"It was a very good win [against Helensburgh]. Obviously it was still a tough game, regardless of the end score. Helensburgh are a very good team, but we were happy to put our chances away. The goals were shared around a little bit, and we took our chances early, and put the game to bed.
"When Helensburgh have lost [in the past], they don't lose by many and they're very competitive. It was just good to get the win, and to score some goals was a bonus."
It was a particularly proud day at Terry Reserve for APWE captain Fordham - a proud Yuin man - with the entire club wearing custom jerseys to embrace NAIDOC week celebrations.
"It was a great day for the club. Brendan's whole family was there, and it was a fantastic day for us," Antoniou added.
Check out the best photos below of Olympic's 5-0 win against Shellharbour at Myimbarr on Saturday. The scoring ended after 37 minutes, with Goodchild scoring three, and Jarvis Paterson and Kyle Jackson also nabbing goals.
Check out the best of the action below...
Olympic's Goodchild scored a first half hat-trick as Matt Bailey's side cruised to a 5-0 win against Shellharbour on Saturday.
One of Goodchild's efforts pictured finding the back of the net.
Shellharbour flyer Valentino Merxhushi tries to take on Olympic captain Chris Price.
Shellharbour midfielder Harrison James attempts to play a ball through.
Olympic defender Guy Knight looks to clear his lines.
