Gerringong inflict more pain on Warilla to extend Group Seven winning run

Despite being behind twice, Gerringong has extended its Group Seven winning run to six matches by defeating Warilla Lake South 30-8.
The Lions are now just one point off the ladder-leading Shellharbour Sharks with the win, whilst the loss was a massive blow to the Gorillas' top three hopes, with Gavin Walsh's team suffering their third defeat in succession.
Warilla opened the scoring in the match and then lost the lead, before winning it back again. That would be the end of their scoring however, with Gerringong scoring four unanswered tries to come home with the two points in the round 15 clash.
Tough conditions in the wind made for a nervy start for Gerringong, however captain Nathan Ford said following the game he was proud of how well his team adjusted from this.
"It was really tough in the first half. The conditions probably didn't play in our favour," Ford said.
"We spoke about ball control [at half time]. If you give them too much ball, their halves will control the game. So we spoke about trying to put them in a corner, and I think we did that with our kick chase and those first couple of tackles coming out. I thought we were really dominant in that aspect.
"We like to move the ball around, and this was hard in the wind. So we spoke about that at half time. I was really proud of the defence in that second half. Some of the younger guys that are coming through really stood up."
The Lions skipper added that he felt the side were in a good place following six wins on the bounce heading into finals football.
"Every win is important. If we keep winning the rest of our games we'll finish on top, which has always been our goal," Ford continued.
"We're getting close to our full contingent, we'll just see what happens over the next couple of weeks. But our reserve grade is going pretty strong, and we're trying to blood a few eighteens. So we're in a pretty good position at the moment in regards to injury."
Here's how the game unfolded...
Windy conditions at Cec Glenholmes Oval made their presence known early, with both sides turning over costly errors in a scoreless first 10 minutes.
The first to blink was the Lions, giving up the ball in a costly area - followed up be conceding a penalty for a strip - to see the Gorillas cross in the corner through Tray Naylor to give them an early 4-0 lead.
Gerringong would hit back virtually straight away through Jordan Chandler however after Warilla conceded back-to-back penalties to take the lead 6-4.
But the Gorillas showed their resolve, going down the other end to retake the lead. This time it was a try in the opposite corner from the first try via other winger, James Hoy to make the score 8-6.
But just three minutes from the end of the first half, the Lions struck the front again, this time forward Corey Mulhall bulldozing his way over to give his team a 12-8 lead going into the sheds following a half of football where the lead changed four times.
Gerringong picked up exactly where they left off from the end of the first half, scoring inside two minutes of the second through Cooper Harrison to extend the lead to 18-8.
Tensions threatened to boil over during the game a number of times, and as a result the Lions were able to take advantage with a shot in front of the posts after receiving a penalty, which Harrison converted to extend the lead to 20-8 with 15 minutes to play.
The game was well and truly killed off by a length of the field try by Wes Pring, as well as another by Mulhall on the siren to confirm a 30-8 victory.
The only sour note for Gerringong was the late sin-binning of Beau Doosey, whilst Sam Hooper from the Gorillas was also given 10.
In other Group Seven results played on Saturday, July 27, Albion Park Oak Flats beat Kiama 18, Stingrays defeated Jamberoo 36-22, and Nowra Bomaderry and Shellharbour Sharks played out a 14-all draw.
