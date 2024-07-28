Soward hits out at ruck control after Titans down Dragons NRLW side

.
St George Illawarra fought to the death but it was the Titans who prevailed 18-10 in their NRLW season-opener at WIN Stadium on Sunday.
The Dragons were always playing catch-up in front of 10,728 fans as Titans halfback Lauren Brown put on a clinic, setting up three tries with smart kicks.
Her fellow Queensland Origin star Emily Bass also enjoyed a day out, crossing for a hat-trick of tries.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward was proud of how his team hung in the contest but felt they made too many errors to win the game.
"I'm proud of the way that we hung in there. It could have probably had a chance to get ugly at some stage there but we were resilient. We just made too many errors in the end," he said.
However, the coach hit-out at the way the referee policeed the ruck.
"I just thought it was a bit messy the whole game really in terms of the ruck speed, no consistency in what we're trying to do with the ruck again," Soward said
"I just would like a mandate from what we're gonna do if we're gonna have a group of referees that are gonna rotate between the five games, that's fine, but you go to get some consistency in the ruck.
"It's faster than the men's ruck at the moment and we're not men. They're women still learning the game, still learning how to get out of the ruck."
The Dragons found themselves a try down after just the fourth minute when Titans winger Emily Bass crossed out wide.
The try came after St George Illawarra failed to find touch from a penalty.
The Dragons then blew a golden chance to draw level after winger Margot Vella failed to ground a kick though by Raecene McGregor.
To rub salt in the wounds the Titans marched to the other end of the field and Bass dove in for her second try in the 11th minute.
Lauren Brown converted from the sideline to see the visitors jump to a 10-0 lead.
Vella then again got close after a great pass from Teagan Berry but was bundled into touch just a couple of metres from the tryline.
The Titans took a 10-0 lead into the halftime break.
All three Dragons debutants saw action in the first half, with Kasey Reh pulling off a try-saving tackle on Titans fullback Evania Pelite late on to keep the home side in the contest.
Unfortunately it was more of the same from the Titans early in the second half with Pelite crashing over for a try after a smart inside ball from Lauren Brown to see Gold Coast extend their lead to 14-0 in the 39th minute.
Dragons centre Bobbi Law gave her team hope they could fight back after crossing for a try in the 43rd minute but again the Titans hit back with Queensland Origin star Bass diving over for her third try of the game to give the visitors an 18-4 lead with 20 minutes left to play.
Though the Dragons refused to lie down with Teagan Berry continuing her great try-scoring record against the Titans, scoring her ninth try against Gold Coast in five games.
McGregor converted the try to reduce the deficit to only eight points with 10 minutes to go in the match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.