'Get rid of wind turds': Barnaby Joyce rallies crowd in rare Illawarra visit

Barnaby Joyce has paid a rare visit to the Illawarra to decry offshore wind turbines, firing up in front of a crowd to "get rid of these wind turds" by not voting for Labor.
"The reason I'm down here is because I've been fighting against these swindle factories," he said.
The former deputy prime minister was one of several speakers at the anti-wind farm rally held at Reddall Reserve in Lake Illawarra on Sunday, organised by Responsible Future Illawarra.
The federal government approved its fourth offshore wind zone off the Illawarra Coast with a reduced size last month, following zones already declared off the Hunter region as well as Gippsland and the Southern Ocean in Victoria.
The zone does not guarantee an offshore wind farm will go ahead, but is the first of five regulatory stages.
Strong gusts of up to 40kmh didn't deter hundreds from pulling up chairs, holding placards emblazoned with slogans like "This will not blow over" and "Where's Stephen Jones?".
Mr Joyce urged people to support nuclear power and labelled wind farms an "environmental catastrophe". He went on to liken wind farms to "a big dirty dog turd in the middle of your yard" that would impact the view of the coastline.
"Maybe that's what they are, maybe they're wind turds," Mr Joyce said.
"When you get to the top of Bulli Pass, you'll look down and see all the wind turds ... Look at them all just rotting out there in the salt water."
Mr Joyce told the crowd "your greatest weapon" in opposing the turbines is "to turn up in numbers" in Canberra and Sydney.
"And the bullet you have is that little piece of paper, and it goes in that magazine called the voting box, and it's coming up," he said.
"Get ready to load that magazine.
"Go goodbye Chris, goodbye Stephen, goodbye Albo. And when they see that, they'll let you in their office for a meeting."
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones said these remarks, two weeks after the attempted assassination of former president Donald Trump, were extraordinary.
"It's outrageous that a former deputy prime minister thinks it's alright to travel the country, using violent language and encouraging that sort of talk," Mr Jones told the Mercury.
"Right around the world we've seen where that leads to and it's not a part of the Australian political culture, and we don't want it to be."
Other speakers including former NSW transport minister Andrew Constance, Liberal Lord Mayoral candidate John Dorahy, and Shellharbour councillor Kellie Marsh joined the chorus urging the crowd to not vote for Labor.
"Your first step that you can take is on the September 14th local government government elections. Do not vote Labor, do not vote Greens," Cr Marsh said.
"We do not agree with what they're (Labor) trying to throw over the top of us like a woollen blanket trying to keep the dog quiet - we won't be muzzled," Cr Dorahy said.
Mr Constance, and the shadow minister for climate change and energy Ted O'Brien, said the turbines were experimental.
"You cannot put hundreds of turbines the height almost of Centrepoint Tower (309 metres) floating off our oceans and think that this is a credible proposal," Mr Constance said.
If an offshore wind farm does go ahead, the turbines could be up to 268 metres high, according to the Department of Clime Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.
Cr Marsh also expressed concern over turbine blades falling into the ocean and debris washing up on shores, which happened recently on an isolated island off Massachusetts.
Opponents celebrated the announcement of an inquiry into the consultation process on the Illawarra offshore wind zone last month, which was led by the Nationals and passed by a 31-30 vote in the Upper House.
There were six consultation sessions from Bulli to Gerringong, with 14,200 submissions received on the issue.
The inquiry's report will be due in February 2025.
