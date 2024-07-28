Ruthless Panthers rout Dragons in Wollongong on the back of Cleary masterclass

A ruthless Penrith Panthers have routed the Dragons 46-10 in Wollongong on the back of a Nathan Cleary masterclass.
Cleary bagged a hat-trick of tries as the Panthers put the rest of the competition on notice and ran out comfortable winners at WIN Stadium on Sunday.
The Dragons were playing in front of their fourth highest ever crowd figure in Wollongong but the majority of the 18,988 people at WIN Stadium would have left disappointed after the reigning premiers ran riot.
The Dragons, wearing special jerseys to mark Heritage Round, were on the back foot early and Penrith kept their foot on their opponents necks throughout the contest.
Man-of-the-match Cleary was especially good in just his third game back from injury, particularly in the first half where he crossed for two tries himself and set up another two to guide the visitors to a 22-4 lead.
The big win not only delivered a statement of Penrith's title credentials, it ended the Dragons' perfect record in Wollongong this season.
St George Illawarra head coach Shane Flanagan was disappointed his team put out their worst performance of the season on a such a special day for the club.
"It's really disappointing. It's a big day for the club. It's a beautiful day, big crowd and we are playing against the premiers and we got off to a really bad start. Everything they did, we didn't do, so really disappointing," he said.
The ninth-placed Dragons were hoping to show how far they've come by beating Penrith and keeping pace of the top eight.
But Flanagan said their performance showed they had a lot of work to do to make the semifinals.
"It showed how professional they are............., we got off to a really bad start in one of the first sets, we come up with an error and they went down and scored a soft try.......no excuses we're really disappointed.
"It's probably the worst performance of the year for us, especially with the circumstances around it."
The premiers were ruthless from the get go, with their superstar halfback Cleary in the middle of everything good Penrith did, especially in the first 20 minutes of the game.
Cleary set up the first two tries to Casey McLean and Liam Martin before scoring himself in the 18th minute of the game to give the Panthers a 16-0.
Dane Laurie was knocked out cold by Mat Feagai just before passing to Cleary to score.
He would later fail his HIA and be ruled out for the rest of the game.
Feagai, who was playing fullback in place of the dropped Tyrell Sloan, was placed on report for the hit.
Feagai also copped a hit in the head and had to come off. He then also failed his HIA test, with Zac Lomax reverting back to his preferred fullback position.
But soon after Lomax was left grasping for air as Cleary dove over for his second try of the match.
Though Lomax made up for this a few minutes later when he set up winger Christian Tuipulotu to score in the corner in the 32nd minute.
The try came in just the Dragons second attacking set inside the Panthers 20, with the first coming just a minute earlier.
Penrith went to the sheds 22-4 in front.
The Dragons needed to be next to score but Penrith were the better side in the early stages of the second and soon extended their advantage to 28-4 when Jarome Luai gave a great pass for Scott Sorenson to dive over for a try in the 44th minute.
Cleary then put the game to beyond doubt when he put through a grubber kick for Lindsay Collins to score in the 69th minute.
The Penrith superstar them left a number of defenders in his wake as he raced clear to cross for his third try of the match.
Cleary finished with a personal tally of 26 points courtesy of three tries and seven conversions.
More to come.
