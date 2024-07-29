The poses, the faces and the scenes from around the Illawarra's sportsgrounds

There's always action on the field - whether it's a local footy game, an NRLW season-opener or a run-of-the-mill Saturday arvo match.
But with award-winning photographers, there's magic in everything - from the field of play, to the sideline and even the teams walking to the sheds at halftime.
Adam McLean and Anna Warr roamed the sidelines over the weekend. From WIN Stadium to Saunders Oval, Thomas Gibson Park and beyond ... enjoy their talents.
When in doubt, head downtown. The Dragons put boot to ball as the Titans defences closes in to shut down an attacking raid.
Oooft - crunch time in the NRLW. Margot Vella, takes her turn running into the Gold Coast Titans defence at WIN Stadium on Sunday. It was the first round of the 2024 NRLW premiership. Last season Vella scored five tries from eight appearances on the wing in her rookie season.
A Teagan Berry try on the hour gave the Dragons a skerrick of hope against Titans on Sunday but it wasn't to be. The Titans led 10-8 at halftime and do enough to take the premiership points.
Bobbi Law was a livewire for the Dragons against the Titans in the first NRLW match of the season at WIN Stadium on Sunday. She suffered from cramps towards the end of the game.
Dragons coach Jamie Soward was proud of how his team hung in the contest but felt they made too many errors to win: "It could have probably had a chance to get ugly at some stage there but we were resilient. We just made too many errors in the end." Read more of Jamie Soward's analysis here.
Olympic's Rick Goodchild scored a first-half hat-trick as Matt Bailey's side cruised to a 5-0 win against Shellharbour on Saturday.
Clearing those lines as the opposition put their bodies on the line.
A picture of balance and execution in the game between Wollongong Olympic and Shellharbour.
It was all about Wollongong Olympic on Saturday when they played Shellharbour. Here, the numbers say it all.
It's only fair Rick Goodchild has the last say, he scored a hat-trick in Olympic's comprehensive 5-0 victory against Shellharbour. Read more of Jordan Warren's analysis from the weekend.
There's probably one way this can end ... and that's with Campbelltown Harlequins' player Alefelio Moata'ane being monstered by the Tech Waratahs defence. It didn't happen all too often at Saunders Oval on Saturday. The visitors wracked up a 73-7 win.
There seems to be a few Harlequins in front of Tech player Paotonu Luteru as he charges into the line on Saturday.
Campbelltown player Aidan Tuilaepa slips the ball to Kirwan Tufuga for another try. The visitors scored 11 tries to one in their latest win over the Tahs.
Ink-lovers would've enjoyed a field day at Saunders Oval on Saturday as the tattoos were as interesting as they were prominent.
Aaaaand stretch. With this comprehensive win Campbelltown has now scored a phenomenal 183 points and conceded just seven in their past two games.
Young fans had a ball when the Illawarra Rugby League clash between Thirroul and Collegians kicked off over the weekend. Look at those faces!
A Collegians player strikes a pose as he loses control of the ball in the Illawarra Rugby League match against Thirroul on Saturday.
Butchers' player Nelson Sharp does his best to break through the Collegians' defence at Thomas Gibson Park on Saturday.
Thirroul Butchers' player Dane Courtney scores a try on Saturday much to the delight of hs teammates.
Butchers playmaker Brad Deitz ignores the defence as he sets the Thirroul attack in motion again.
The wind was wild, the skies were blue and the vibes were good. And then Penrith hit beast mode at WIN Stadium. Check out these photos from on the field and off it after Sunday's NRL match.
Zac Lomax is the man of the moment for the Dragons. The centre-turned-winger ended up at fullback for some of the match but it wasn't just on the field where he was in demand.
How can you not admire the sheer dedication of young fans. These youngsters were kitted out and ready to shout for their beloved Dragons all afternoon.
Dragons coach Shane Flanagan looked like he had a bit on his mind after a dire first-half performance against the premiers. Things didn't improve greatly after the break.
Dragons players head to the sheds after one-sided first-half.
In St George Illawarra head coach Shane Flanagan's own words, the Dragons produced their worst performance of the season against the Panthers in Wollongong on Sunday.
The good news for the 10th-placed Dragons is that playing finals football this season is still within reach and in their own hands. Read how here
