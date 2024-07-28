Car fire causes smoke, major delays on Mount Ousley Road

A car fire on Mount Ousley Road led to major delays and smoke blanketing the motorway and surrounding suburbs.
The incident, which started just after 4.20pm on Sunday, July 28, closed two of three northbound lanes on the M1 just past New Mount Pleasant Road.
Emergency services and Transport for NSW were in attendance.
A significant amount of smoke from the car blaze affected visibility on the road and nearby area.
