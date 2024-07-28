Wacky, strange and fun: Why I like Crown St Mall's palm tree

This opinion piece was first published in November 2017. While the author's thoughts on the palm tree remain unchanged, she's since become a mum-of-two and believes the accompanying playground needs more than one swing and a few rocks.
This is not a popular view, but Im just going to go out on a limb and say it: I actually like the new palm tree up a pole in Crown Street Mall.
The day it was installed, as part of a larger $450,000 public art project spanning the mall, I joined the throngs squinting with disbelief at the Cabbage Tree palm attached to a metal pole.
Wed been told months before that acclaimed artist Mike Hewson would be installing some conversation-starting sculptures made of sandstone and the native Illawarra palms.
But the palm-up-a-pole was a secret, only unveiled to the public once it had been strung up, resplendent in the air.
The reaction online was swift and brutal.
But heading out into the mall to chat to real life punters, I found an equal number of supporters and detractors. And more importantly everyone who walked past had their eyes turned skywards, pondering what on earth that tree was doing all the way up there.
For a long time, Ive admired the saying that goes: Modern art = I could do that + Yeah, but you didnt and I think this is pretty apt for Wollongongs new public art.
Contrary to some peoples views, art is not just something that looks nice. It can be, but it can also provoke a response, spark ideas or a conversation.
The tree up a pole is wacky and strange, fun and actually almost funny. It makes you scoff, makes you look twice, makes you think.
Maybe it even makes you hate it but hopefully you can at least reflect why that is. The art work also includes tree seats to be sat on or climbed, and a rocky kids playground.
Yeah, theyre just bent palm trees and big rocks, but theyve changed the way we look at a fairly grey, angular public space that could definitely use a little livening up.
I guess you could say this piece of public art has really grown on me.
