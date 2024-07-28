Barnaby Joyce's 'unique' contribution to wind farm debate

Onetime Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce visited the region yesterday, attending the latest rally of anti-wind farm group Responsible Future Illawarra.
Mr Joyce, whose colleagues reportedly said weeks ago "he's never been sharper" since getting sober after being found sprawled on a Canberra footpath, repeatedly called wind turbines "wind turds."
Then came the "bullet" and "magazine" reference. Let reporter Grace Crivellaro, who was at the rally, explain.
This is National Missing Persons Week and it's been 31 years since Pauline Sowry disappeared from Wollongong. Still her son Jason hopes for answers.
He's broken his silence and spoken with reporter Nadine Morton.
