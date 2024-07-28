Waves up to 15 foot to hit the Illawarra, weather warnings issued

Illawarra beaches will be smashed by large surf today, with waves up to 15-foot to hit south-facing beaches on Monday, July 29.
Hazardous surf and gale force warnings have been issued for the Illawarra due to the forecast weather.
Waves will be at their largest in the afternoon and reach up to 15 foot in Shellharbour and Gerringong, 12 foot in Wollongong and Jervis Bay, and 10 foot on the Coal Coast, data from Swellnet shows.
Southerly swells will reach four to seven metres.
Surf and swell conditions are expected to be hazardous for coastal activities such as rock fishing, boating and swimming, police say.
"People should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas," a warning from the Bureau of Meteorology states.
