Illawarra Steelers hammer Sharks to secure third straight Harvey Norman win

The Illawarra Steelers have jumped to second spot on the ladder after recording a third straight Harvey Norman Women's Premiership victory on Sunday.
The Steelers were ruthless in their latest win, hammering the Sharks 40-12 at Cronulla High School.
Illawarra never looked like losing after racing to a 32-0 halftime advantage.
The visitors actually extended their lead to 40-nil before Leki Leilua scored two late converted tries for the Sharks.
But the damage had well and truly been done by a Steelers outfit which had crossed for eight unanswered tries beforehand.
Zali Yeo and Maria Paseka each bagged a double of tries for Illawarra, with Kaarla Cowan, Koffi Brookfield, Shae Muhleisen and Tayleah Handcock also crossing for four-pointers for the Steelers.
Handcock also kicked four goals to contribute a personal tally of 12 points.
The 28-point win has improved the Steelers' win-loss record to 3-1 ahead of its round five showdown away to the CC Roosters next Sunday.
Steelers coach Jamie Szczerbanik praised his team for sticking to the game plan, especially after getting off to such a great start.
"We did play very well, which was pleasing," he said.
"We had a game plan and it was a very clear game plan and the girls went out and they executed, especially in the first half and then the second half wasn't about going out and turning it into a touch football match, it was about being able to roll your sleeves up and get through a full game.
"We did have a couple of little brain-fades there throughout the second half where there was two simple tries scored by the Sharks, but overall it was a pretty tidy performance from the girls.
"I thought the two NRLW girls [Tayla Curtis and Kaarla Cowan] that came back this week were exceptional for us and young Tayleah Handcock, she got her first chance at fullback yesterday and she took that opportunity with both hands and she ended up being our players' player."
Szczerbanik also praised his Steelers for making such a good start to the season.
"It's good to be sitting [in second], but especially being in the top four," he said.
"There's not much time to build into the season. We've started fast and even though we got beat in round one, we still put in a really good performance.
"The girls to their credit put the burners on early and they've gone out and just sort of said, 'if you're good enough to come with us, good luck to you, if not, we'll leave you behind'."
