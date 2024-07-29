Roller Hawks weekend whitewash puts them back on track for top two finish

The Roller Hawks put their National Wheelchair Basketball League season back to winning ways with a weekend whitewash.
The final score lines were comfortable - 67-33, 72-43 and 58-42- but the Roller Hawks had to work for their wins against the visiting Red Dust Heelers.
The Roller Hawks grew into the games and took control through their high-pointers Tristan Knowles and Shawn Russell and finished winners
"We wanted to play our game, recognising that each team has a different look to it so that we need to concentrate on the things we need to concentrate on," Roller Hawks coach Brendan Dowler said.
We didn't change our game plan but it did allow us to focus on certain things like defensive structures especially."
Knowles averaged 20.7 points and 12 assists per game while Russell had 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds a game.
The presence of Italian import Sabri Bedzeti for Red Dust gave the Roller Hawks plenty to contend with over the three games.
"Bedzeti is awesome," said Shawn Russell. "He's a world-class player that's for sure. His mobility in the chair and the way he moves is elite."
"And it's good, leading into the finals we need those games where we can test our line-up and just make sure we're all on the same page."
"This is only the third weekend we've had our starting line-up all available to play so it was a good chance to get some cobwebs out."
The returns of Hannah Dodd and Nick Taylor were a much-needed boost after they didn't play against Perth.
Dodd's basketball IQ and shooting touch gives the Roller Hawks a valuable point of difference.
"Without Hannah it's hard to get through our rotations and still be competitive, it gives everyone a break and everyone's still relatively fresh come the third game of the weekend," Russell said.
"I think Hannah did an amazing job this weekend, just the way she reads the game is unreal. It's a pleasure to play with her, it makes my life a lot easier.
The Roller Hawks hit the road in the final regular season round to play Southern Districts Spartans in Brisbane on August 3-4.
Wollongong sits third behind Perth and Darwin but with Perth finishing the season with a bye, Darwin and Wollongong will look to overtake Perth in the final round to finish in the top two ahead of the Finals.
The WBA Finals for men and women will be held at Shellharbour on August 10-11.
