Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Roller Hawks weekend whitewash puts them back on track for top two finish

Updated July 29 2024 - 10:39am, first published 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Shawn Russell in action earlier in the season. Picture by Adam McLean
Shawn Russell in action earlier in the season. Picture by Adam McLean

The Roller Hawks put their National Wheelchair Basketball League season back to winning ways with a weekend whitewash.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.