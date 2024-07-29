'Not the Australian way': Leaders condemn Barnaby Joyce for gun comments

The Coalition's former Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce has been roundly criticised -with the Prime Minister saying his comments were "unworthy of any Australian" and that he should be removed from the shadow cabinet - after he urged Illawarra anti-windfarm groups to "load that magazine" to get rid of Labor.
Mr Joyce was pressed to apologise for using a metaphor comparing votes to bullets and the ballot box to the magazine of a gun while speaking at a rally held by the Responsible Futures groups at Lake Illawarra on July 28.
He told the crowd, in which people laughed and cheered at his message, that "your greatest weapon" in opposing the turbines was "to turn up in numbers" in Canberra and Sydney.
"And the bullet you have is a little piece of paper, it goes in the magazine called the voting box. It's coming up," he said.
"Get ready to load that magazine.
"Goodbye, Chris. Goodbye, Stephen. Goodbye, Albo."
By Monday morning, he appeared on breakfast television and - after being pressed by NDIS Minister Bill Shorten - said he apologised "for using that metaphor."
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was one of many government MPs to call out the comments, saying the comments were a test for Opposition Leader Peter Dutton.
"We've seen some comments today that are unworthy of any Australian let alone a senior member of parliament, and that's a test for Peter Dutton for whether that's acceptable or whether he has his fifth reshuffle which should occur today as a result of those comments by Barnaby Joyce," Mr Albanese said.
"It's one thing to use extreme language of Whyalla being wiped out and roasts and other statements that he's made due to his obsessive opposition to any climate action but it's another thing to speak about - literally - people being wiped out.
"And there's no place for that in Australian politics. We do not want to go down the road that we've seen some other democracies go with that intense polarisation and division in this country.
"So we'll see whether Peter Dutton is up to that test today."
Health Minister Mark Butler also addressed Mr Joyce's remarks, saying he should be sacked.
"At a time when the head of the federal police has testified before this parliament about a sharp rise in explicit threats against members of parliament, and within just a fortnight of the assassination attempt against former President Trump, it is simply extraordinary that a senior frontbencher would use such explicit, violent language about the prime minister of this country and other senior political leaders," he said in Canberra on Monday.
"If Peter Dutton has any sense of strength as a leader and any sense of responsibility as the alternative prime minister of this country, he will sack Barnaby Joyce for this simply unacceptable, violent language that he's used at a public rally."
The deputy Liberal leader Sussan Ley said she hadn't seen the comments "in the entire context" but that it was not "language I would have used".
"Barnaby, as we know, does use colourful language, but I haven't seen the comments in the entire context," she said.
"But when it comes to promoting social cohesion, everyone in their language and their words should be lifting the debate to what brings people together, not what pushes people apart, and I think all of us do that.
"So, by focusing and trying to interrogate individual comments at different times, I don't think that's particularly helpful."
Locally, Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said comparing the democratic act of voting to shooting a gun was "very insensitive and in poor taste".
"We're a society that abhors violence and we're governed by reason and debate, not by aggression and by reference to guns, that's not our style in this country," he said.
"We're not a country that determines its position by violence. That's not the Australian way."
Cr Bradbery said he wasn't surprised by fiery debate about wind turbines, as he said Illawarra residents "treasure their natural beauty".
"Up until Barnaby Joyce's silly remarks, I thought that it was a very lively and at times heated debate, but that's the nature of democracy," he said.
"That's the nature of our community. We're passionate about our natural and natural beauty and anything that would look like jeopardising that is definitely going to evoke responses."
"But unfortunately, we're in a world at the present time where we need to do something to address the greenhouse issue and deal with the implications of continuing to use fossil fuels.
"We've got to look at what technology is available, wind turbines being one of them."
As the next council election - which the retiring Lord Mayor will not contest - approaches, Cr Bradbery said violence had no place in public discourse, no matter how 'lively'.
"Barnaby Joyce has mixed his metaphors and analogies in a way that was not well considered and it's definitely not the Australian way," he said.
"Violence, aggression, and destructive behaviors are not acceptable in a society that's governed by rules law and sound debate."
Cr Bradbery also said the issue of offshore wind turbines should not come into play at the September local government election.
"Ir would be silly to do so simply because it's something council doesn't have a direct role in," he said.
We will deal with what we can in our remit, such as the greenhouse gas emissions from rubbish waste disposal and looking at ways in which we can better use solar panels on our council buildings, but otherwise this is definitely one for the commonwealth government."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.