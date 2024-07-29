Dragons run home: how St George Illawarra can make the NRL finals

In St George Illawarra head coach Shane Flanagan's own words the Dragons produced their worst performance of the season against the Panthers in Wollongong on Sunday.
The good news for the 10th placed Dragons is that playing finals football this season is still within reach and in their own hands.
It's a bonus for St George Illawarra also that four of the six regular-season games remaining will be played in front of their home fans.
Though the first of these games is away in Melbourne against the Storm this Saturday.
It's been a tough period for the Red V, with the clash against the ladder leading Storm coming hot on the heels of games against last year's beaten grand finalists Broncos in Brisbane and the reigning premiers Penrith at WIN Stadium.
A 'disappointed' Flanagan said it was now time for his Dragons to batten down the hatches and go again.
"I'm really disappointed, we're a better football team than that," the coach said in the aftermath of the Dragons 46-10 loss on Sunday.
"We just need to turn it around. It's a race to the semis.........we don't deserve to be there if we don't pick our act up and play better than we did today."
This view was shared by Ben Hunt, who also expressed his disappointment in his own game against the Panthers.
"They were definitely good but like Flanno said, we let them be good," Hunt said.
"We started pretty ordinary and just kept giving them opportunities. In that second half I really let us down with our kicking game and just kept giving them more opportunities and they showed why they're the premiers three times in a row.
"They're a really quality side and we weren't there. We need to be better."
Flanagan will have to make at least one change to the Dragons team for the clash against the Storm.
Matt Feagai is highly unlikely to be cleared to play after he failed his HIA test after being forced off the field with a head knock midway through the first half against the Panthers.
Ironically Feagai injured himself in an incident where he also caught Dane Laurie high, with the Penrith fullback also missing the remainder of the game after failing his HIA test.
Feagai, who had been brought in to play fullback in place of the dropped Tyrell Sloan, was also placed on report for the Laurie tackle.
Zac Lomax finished the game at fullback for the Dragons against Penrith.
The question now is whether Lomax will remain in the No 1 jersey against the Storm or will Flanagan bring back Sloan, who he dropped after the player's poor defensive display against the Broncos.
Dragons remaining games:
Storm v Dragons at AAMI Park on Saturday, August 3 at 5.30pm.
Dragons v Bulldogs at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, August 10 at 7.35pm.
Dragons v Titans at WIN Stadium on Sunday, August 18 at 2pm.
Dragons v Sharks at WIN Stadium on Sunday, August 25 at 4.05pm.
Eels v Dragons at CommBank Stadium on Saturday, August 31 at 3pm.
Dragons v Raiders at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium on Saturday, September 7 at 3pm.
