From Kobe to Oak Flats: Students from Japan learning to love Shellharbour

Oak Flats High School has hosted a group of students from Takigawa High School in Kobe, giving students from Japan a chance to live like an Australian teenager.
19 students made the journey from the Land of the Rising Sun and spent a week and a half with a host family.
Shellharbour City Council Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh has been involved with the program bringing students to Shellharbour for "many years".
"The students love coming to Shellharbour, we have host families that they're currently staying with doing a variety of things," Cr Marsh said.
"They absolutely love our coastline, our marina and our forest, and it's just been a great experience."
The trip was organised through the Australian Institute for International Understanding, which Cr Marsh acts as a coordinator.
"Oak Flats High School students are just so welcoming and it's just wonderful to bring the kids here because they make new friends," she said.
"We've had many students who have come to Shellharbour come back ... I actually had students last year who had gotten married and brought their wives back here."
Helped by Shinya Echizen from Takigawa High School as translator, the students enjoy a first-hand account of Australian culture.
From the cuisine, the students have all taken a liking to hamburgers and chips, to meeting some of the native Australian animals at a zoo, where the students got to feed a kangaroo.
Cr Marsh says the program is a great way for the students to immerse themselves in the foreign culture.
"Whilst they're at the school here they'll be making lamingtons, they will be attending and participating in a NAIDOC ceremony, so they can learn about Indigenous culture," she said.
"They have English lessons with me, but they also go off to class with the Australian students as well."
One of the biggest culture shocks according to the students is how much friendlier the school environment is compared to Japan.
Shellharbour City Council Mayor Chris Homer says the experience shows why Australia is "one of the most successful multicultural nations on Earth".
"We've got Japanese students here, they're sharing their culture, they're getting Australian culture," he said.
"The Deputy Mayor gave them some Australian culture 'Oi, shut up', that's classic Australian education culture, I had the same with my teachers at school."
