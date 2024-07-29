Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From Kobe to Oak Flats: Students from Japan learning to love Shellharbour

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
Updated July 29 2024 - 4:01pm, first published 3:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh and Mayor Chris Homer with the students from Takigawa High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Deputy Mayor Kellie Marsh and Mayor Chris Homer with the students from Takigawa High School. Picture by Sylvia Liber

Oak Flats High School has hosted a group of students from Takigawa High School in Kobe, giving students from Japan a chance to live like an Australian teenager.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

or signup to continue reading

All articles from our website & app
The digital version of Today's Paper
Breaking news alerts direct to your inbox
Interactive Crosswords, Sudoku and Trivia
All articles from the other in your area
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, covering the local community. Got a tip? Send it through to me at joel.ehsman@austcommunitymedia.com.au. He/Him

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.