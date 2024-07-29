Starving, matted dog saved, woman faces animal cruelty charges in Picton

A starving and severely matted dog has been saved and its carer charged with animal cruelty following a public tip-off.
The emaciated and anaemic Maltese terrier dog was found in a Sutherland backyard in September 2023, with its coat so matted that it couldn't see.
"Upon examining the dog, inspectors found that his body condition was very poor, however just how underweight the dog was could not be determined due to the extensive matting of his coat," an RSPCA inspector said.
The dog weighed just 3.1 kilograms when it was found and once clipped investigators said the matted coat represented 25 per cent of the dog's total body weight.
The dog was seized and its carer, a 36-year-old woman, was charged with three offences but she failed to appear in Picton Local Court to face the charges.
She was charged with failing to provide veterinary treatment for severe matting; failing to provide veterinary treatment for emaciation; and failing to provide proper and sufficient food.
"It was estimated that the dog had not been provided with proper and sufficient food for a period of at least three weeks," the RSPCA said.
The accused woman told the RSPCA she had moved home and had not been to where the dog had been living for two weeks.
RSPCA officer in charge Natalie said the case will stay with her forever.
"It was both shocking and deeply saddening to understand that a living, sentient being had been subjected to such neglect and disregard," she said.
The dog's carer emailed a guilty plea to the court and asked not to be convicted. In her absence she was convicted on all offences, fined $1750 and disqualified from owning animals for five years.
The woman surrendered the dog and it was brought back to health by RSPCA vets.
In November 2023, the dog, now known as Winston, was adopted by a new family.
"We are lucky enough to receive regular updates from Winston's new family. He is now living the life he deserves, in the best home imaginable," inspector Natalie said.
