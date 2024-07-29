Kiama rule changes send developer back to drawing board

The developer behind an already approved apartment complex just off Kiama's main street is hoping to build even bigger - thanks to changes in the rules
In 2021, Kiama Council had approved the Thomson Street shop-top housing development, which would see a ground-floor commercial space topped with 13 apartments.
Last year, the council eased the height limits in and around the Kiama CBD.
So the developer has decided to lodge fresh plans that would see an extra four apartments built, along with an extra nine basement parking spots.
"Since this approval council has amended its Local Environment Plan to increase the height and floor space ratio over the subject land and this current development application is to reflect these changes," the fresh application's statement of environmental effects said.
The four new apartments will include another two three-bedroom units to the 11 already approved and two four-bedroom units.
There were no four-bedders in the original approved development.
The number of ground-floor commercial premises remains unchanged with two.
The five-storey complex would appear to be four from the front boundary, with the fifth floor set back from the street, the application stated.
"The fifth floor is located on the western corner of the site," it stated.
"The fifth floor [is] stepped back from the street and north-eastern side boundary such that the street wall of the building presents as four storeys."
The statement of environmental effects claimed the development was suitable for the location.
"The proximity of the site to existing infrastructure, services, recreational, educational and employment opportunities are all advantageous features of the proposed site," it stated.
"Specifically the site is located within the Kiama Town Centre and is within walking distance to public transport."
A traffic study submitted as part of the application said the development would result in 14 vehicle movements in peak periods, however noted that the existing homes on the two lots that would be demolished now add two peak-hour movements.
So the net increase in traffic would be 12 vehicle movements, which would not have an "adverse" effect on the road network, the study stated.
