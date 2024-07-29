Crim caught in freezing dam at night, by Illawarra cop and police dog Yoyo

It was about 1am in the middle of winter, the water in the Koonawarra dam was freezing, it was pitch black and hearts were racing.
On a long lead Yoyo raced back and forth sniffing, pacing and searching, Senior Constable Brenton Ward was just a few paces behind.
The water was murky and filled with reeds, Ward was in chest-deep and Yoyo was swimming, eyes were darting.
They were on their own searching for a violent man already known to officers. He'd just been in a stolen a car that was speeding in Dapto. The vehicle had slammed into the back of a police car and narrowly missing an officer standing on the road.
The car was dumped on Yallah Bay Road and its occupants bolted.
It's a year ago since the risky search and arrest, and this month Ward was awarded Police Officer of the Year, in the Police Transport and Public Safety Command, for the dramatic incident.
It all happened on July 10, 2023, and when the people in the car bolted Ward and his general purpose police dog Yoyo were called in.
Yoyo got the man's scent from the car and he ran into the darkness tracking the offender with Ward, suddenly they were in the freezing Koonawarra dam.
Yoyo led his officer into the water, then out again, Ward has learnt to follow, always.
"We have a saying in the dog unit to trust your dog, because every time I've questioned him, I've been wrong so I don't question him anymore," he said.
"I have 100 per cent trust in him. If he takes me somewhere, or if he's leading me in a direction, I go with it because nine times out of 10, he's right."
The offender was known for weapons and firearms, but in the middle of a chase Ward said you're never sure if they're armed.
"He's a guy that was in a stolen car that's just rammed police, narrowly missing someone, he had ammunition on him, he had a rifle magazine," he said.
"I was out in the middle of nowhere by myself, just me and Yoyo."
Yoyo was was determined to go back into the freezing dam water, Ward followed and that's when they spotted him.
"It was cold, it was really cold," he said. "As I gave him a little bit more lead he started barking in the water, and then as I shone my torch on that area I could see him, just his head poking out from a cluster of reeds."
The offender was ordered out of the water and, due to suffering from hypothermia, was rushed to hospital for treatment.
The man they found was later convicted in Wollongong Local Court on March 5, 2024, and jailed for a number of offences.
Ward and Yoyo, who is a six-year-old Belgian malinois, are an extraordinary team in the NSW Police Dog and Mounted Command, Chief Inspector Craig James said.
"A lot of our men and women go the extra yard and what they do with the dog, but that particular job, difficult track, difficult terrain, extended length of time. Outstanding probably is not a word that sums it up, because it was next level," he said.
Ward has been a police officer for 12 years, the last six of those have been in the dog unit.
During that time he's learned that Yoyo's ability to track an offender, even in places Ward doesn't think they could be, is right almost every single time.
"Quite often I think surely we're not going this way, but lo and behold, he's right," he said.
"He surprises me every day, his ability and it's not just him, a lot of our dogs across the board in the dog unit, we've got some amazing dog teams that do some really good work."
Back on the beat with Yoyo at Albion Park in the afterglow of his award, Ward is humbled that he was chosen.
"I felt very privileged, honored and privileged because I know the good work that goes on across the state by not only the dog unit but all agencies," he said.
