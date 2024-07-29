Why women footballers are backing this UOW-led high-performance program

South Coast Flame fullback Kellie McIntyre needed little convincing to participate in the Women's High Performance Pilot Football Program.
As a footballer who has ambitions to follow in the footsteps of her Illawarra Matildas' heroes Caitlin Foord and Michelle Heyman, it was a 'no-brainer" for McIntyre to agree to be involved in the University of Wollongong's ground-breaking initiative designed to provide female athletes with a holistic, tailored development experience.
McIntyre, who is also a first-year Bachelor of Medical and Health Sciences student at UOW, added she was looking forward to the pilot program's female education sessions and how they directly relate to her training and performance.
'I'm especially looking forward to the one on one individualised strength and conditioning training........ where else can you get that around here?" she asked.
"It's amazing and the female health sessions, once again, where else do you really find that much knowledge about female health and how it impacts our sport?
"The small group tailored training sessions and football technical sessions are also amazing because while obviously everyone can play and everyone can be in a team, to be in that small group environment where it's personalised to you and your benefits, I feel like that's only going to make footballers better and can only improve from where we all are at the moment."
The six-week newly developed program was officially launched on Monday, July 29.
It takes a comprehensive approach, addressing the specific needs of individual female footballers and athletes through high-quality football sessions, strength and conditioning training, and female-specific sports science components such as nutrition and injury prevention.
Program head coach and former Brighton and Hove Albion FC Academy coach Mel Pennington said the program features educational sessions on critical topics for female footballers, including the impact of menstrual cycles and the proper fitting of sports bras.
"I think it's a really good program because it's female specific, it's all about things that affect female footballers, like their menstrual cycle and sports bras for girls," she said.
"That's what I would consider excellent for female footballers. Importantly it is also individualised so the program is not working for a team to get them prepared for the weekend, it's coaching the girls to become better footballers all around.
"This is all done alongside their education, so it's a win-win.
"I'm not aware of any other program that is so specifically designed for female footballers and it's something I would have loved to have done as a student myself."
This initiative aims to empower high-performance female athletes in the Illawarra region, opening up opportunities for females aged 16 and older to participate in the comprehensive program.
Illawarra Stingrays president Kathy McDonogh said the program at UOW will benefit the overall development of female athletes in the Illawarra region.
"Illawarra Stingrays FC are proud to support UOW's upcoming pilot football program in July. The Stingrays will have participants supporting the program," Ms McDonogh said.
"It's exciting to know the football program at UOW will support female athletes in the Illawarra region by delivering an individualised, high performance, development program for all female athletes in our region, starting with football."
Visit https://webforms.uow.edu.au/view.php?id=685873 for questions or enquiries about the UOW Women's High Performance Pilot Football Program.
