Unanderra Woolworths staff now wear body cameras, and that worries some shoppers

The workers at Unanderra Woolworths have been given a new work uniform addition recently - a body camera.
Having been introduced in the last few weeks at the supermarket giant's Unanderra store, the cameras are used in more than 200 stores across the country.
A Woolworths spokesperson refers to the devices as "team safety cameras".
"We're always looking at different methods to ensure the safety of our team and customers.
"It's an ongoing focus for the business."
The cameras are only turned on as a last resort if a supervisor is concerned about team safety.
In other sectors, like health the effectiveness of body cameras is being debated but how do local shoppers feel about the new piece of 'safety equipment'?
The Mercury went to Unanderra to see how the community was responding.
Sarah Atkin has worked in retail before and says the cameras aren't a bad idea.
"I feel like they [Woolworths' staff] should feel safe in their own store, no matter who it is looking around," she said.
The sentiment was shared by Bengamin Shepard who hoped it would reduce the violence towards workers.
"Woolworths should be a safe place for the workers as well, not just the people that go there."
Deborah O'Brien liked the idea of the body cams: "It just keeps security for older and younger people."
Ms O'Brien was hopeful Woolies would make sure "staff are secure and the people shopping there are secure".
Others weren't as positive about the body cameras, like Alina McBryde who said she was feeling "not amazing about it".
"I feel like it's a bit of an invasion of privacy, I'm not happy about it."
Barry Baird was also not thrilled by the addition: "I don't like the idea to be quite honest.
"This is not very good Unanderra or Wollongong is it? ... it's a combination thing, it's a bit of imposition."
Falling closer to the middle was Alannah Swan who said while she had nothing against the body cams, was wary.
"If it's for their [Woolworths workers] then by all means, but if it's an invasion to public privacy then probably a bit of an issue."
"If it's for their safety then 100 per cent I'm all for it."
