Council decides fate of Wollongong's palm tree up a pole

Wollongong Mall's palm tree up a pole isn't going anywhere - because it would cost too much to relocate it.
At Monday night's Wollongong City Council meeting, Cr Dom Figliomeni had tabled a motion calling for the removal of the palm tree "at the earliest opportunity".
His motion also considered whether it could be replanted at the Wollongong Botanic Garden.
On the day of the meeting Cr Figliomeni received costings on removing the palm tree and sandstone blocks at the lower end of the mall that formed the remainder of the work.
The relocation would cost the council in the order of $1 million, which Cr David Brown said "stops this argument dead".
Leaving the work in place will cost the council $35,000 a year in maintenance, which included the need to hire a special platform to reach the tree, looking after the irrigation system and regular engineering certifications.
"I do appreciate that there will be some passionate discussions as a result, but I do believe that over the longer term, there is real advantages in council bracing the decision to say we need to dispose of it," Cr Figliomeni said.
"There is a significant ongoing cost and if we cannot dispose of it, boy, is this gonna be one valuable piece of art which I'm not sure we're going to be able to ever recoup those costs."
Cr Cameron Walters said he wanted to support the motion but the $1 million cost was too high, and he suggested the state government could fund the relocation.
Cr Ann Martin raised the issue of the moral rights of the artist and how it cannot be altered or disposed of without their approval.
She also said it was not just stuck onto a light pole.
"It is on an engineered pole, the artwork has engineering aspects to it," Cr Martin said.
"It's not some brain fart the artist got at midnight, 'oh, let's throw a few things in the mall'. Every element is related - for him, the whole work is related. So you cannot remove one element."
She felt there were better things to be spending money on than removing the work.
"I am absolutely totally against spending money on top of the initial investment on removing this artwork or relocating it when people in my ward would really like to have money spent on the library," she said.
Cr Janice Kershaw said she had never understood the artwork but wasn't prepared to spend more than the $35,000 annual maintenance costs.
Though she added that if the mall was ever reopened the $1 million in removal costs would have to be factored in.
Cr Mithra Cox was pleased to be having a debate on a big issue like art and its meaning.
"Having art that is provocative, controversial to the point where it has been now immortalised in T-shirts and kind of entered the zeitgeist of ironic youth culture - that is actually what creative cities do," Cr Cox said.
"You have provocative art that gets people talking and there is no piece of art in the city that has stirred passions like this one.
"If you want to provoke people, to make people interested in art and have big philosophical conversations about the point of it, we've done a really good job."
She worried if the motion was successful it would be "a sign of us being kind of small-minded and unable to kind of appreciate the complexity of art and be a grown-up city".
Going down the path of destroying art was not something the council should be doing, Cr David Brown said.
"Destroying art is uncomfortably close to burning books in my mind," he said.
"And I need to point out that a particular political outfit in the 1930s were enthusiastic book burners and also destroyed Picassos. Why would you want to get on a unity ticket with art destroyers?"
Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery claimed the $35,000 maintenance cost was not unusual in terms of the council's art spending.
"There is our art gallery where I think we spent something like $90,000 restoring one art work," Cr Bradbery said.
"You talk about $35,000 for an outdoor art. You don't know anything about art.
"I can assure you the cost of running our gallery is not just about keeping the lights on and the doors open, it's about making sure that that magnificent collection of paintings and other artwork that we have over there is cared for and maintained and it costs a lot."
The motion was lost with only councillors Figliomeni and John Dorahy voting in favour.
