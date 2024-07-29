Man arrested in Kiama for allegedly choking woman, punching puppy

A Nowra man has denied "serious" allegations he choked his ex-partner after punching her nine-month-old puppy in the head.
Joshua Latham, 26, was arrested in Kiama on Saturday after he was allegedly found at his ex-partner's home, who lives near his mother, in breach of court orders banning him from approaching both women.
Tendered court documents state Latham was arguing with his ex-partner about 10pm, which allegedly escalated to him pushing and shoving her around her bedroom.
His mother heard the incident and stood between the pair, saying "Okay, it's time for you to leave" to which Latham allegedly responded "F--- off".
It's alleged his mother than watched as he punched his ex-partner's young puppy twice in the head with a closed first.
As she tried to help, Latham allegedly raised his fist at his mother, prompting her to "wince in fear".
"What, do you think I'm gonna hit you?," Latham allegedly said.
Latham then allegedly threw his ex-partner onto a bed and placed his hands around her throat several times, restricting her breathing.
The woman managed to run outside and attempted to raise a neighbour, with Latham chasing her and continuing to assault her.
Police arrived at the address shortly after and initially couldn't locate Latham, however he was later found crouching in the front garden after having jumped a fence when he saw officers come to the door.
A statement was obtained from both women, with pictures taken of red marks around the ex-partner's throat, which police prosecutor Sergeant David Weaver argued bolstered the case against Latham.
Latham sobbed as he told the court he ended up at his ex-partner's home after asking her for a lift to his mother's house.
"I didn't put my hands on her," he said.
Defence lawyer Rosie Lambert confirmed Latham's not guilty pleas to intentionally choking a person without consent, committing an act of cruelty upon an animal, and two counts each of contravening an apprehended violence order and common assault.
Magistrate Claire Girotto said the allegations were "too serious" to warrant bail, with a hearing date set down for September 4 at Kiama Local Court.
