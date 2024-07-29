Drunk UOW student accused of dragging cop along road in high-speed chase

A UOW student was allegedly three times over the limit when he dragged a cop along the road before a wild high-speed chase kicked off, a court has heard.
Rohan Baldevbhai Patel, 27, faced Wollongong Local Court on Monday, and is yet to enter pleas to six charges, including police pursuit, exceeding speed over 45kmh, and high-range drink driving.
Patel, who arrived in Australia on a student visa three years ago, was disqualified from driving until 2029 over a separate drink-driving offence, but allegedly got behind the wheel after downing a bottle of red wine with friends on Saturday night.
Police stopped him after he was allegedly seen driving erratically on Mount Ousley Road about 9.45pm, with officers attempting to arrest him while he was in the driver's seat.
However Patel allegedly accelerated harshly, briefly dragging a cop for two metres on the road and driving away.
A chase kicked off with Patel allegedly running a red light and hitting speeds of 130kmh in a 60kmh zone through the Princes Highway.
He allegedly swerved through traffic and overtook vehicles while driving along the wrong side of the road, at one point failing to navigate a bend and losing control of the car, skidding across Towradgi Road.
Patel allegedly gained control, ran another red light, before eventually crashing into the back of a vehicle. Court documents allege he substantially damaged the car, but no one was injured.
It's alleged Patel tried to keep driving until his vehicle came to a stop. With his eyes bloodshot and breath smelling of liquor, he was removed from the driver's seat with force and handcuffed.
A breath test allegedly revealed Patel's blood alcohol reading of 0.176 grams, which is three times over the legal limit.
A Hindi interpreter told the court that Patel explained he began the chase as he was trying to escape and was "fearful for my life".
"The police officer was abusing me, that's why I had to escape. I'm a student, not a criminal," he said through the interpreter, adding he was "trying to help a friend who was completely drunk".
Police prosecutor David Weaver said the alleged offending is a serious example of a police chase and opposed bail, stating the community's protection was at risk.
However Magistrate Claire Girotto granted Patel's release under conditions he report to police three times a week, abstain from drinking alcohol, and surrender his passport to police.
"If you're caught driving or drinking, you will stay in jail," the magistrate warned, before adjourning the matter to August 13.
